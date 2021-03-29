These Airbnbs have been wish-listed by hundreds of users looking to plan the perfect full-family retreat.

Ready to Plan a Family Vacation? These Are the Most Popular Family Stays on Airbnb

Summer vacation is almost here, and with more people gaining access to the vaccine, that could mean the return of family reunions is closer than we think.

"On the heels of the news... that fully vaccinated grandparents can now visit safely with unvaccinated grandchildren, many are looking to reconnect in a safe and child-friendly environment," Airbnb shared in a statement. To celebrate this, the home rental company unveiled its most wish-listed family-friendly properties across the U.S.

"These listings offer accommodations with family-friendly amenities that help make traveling with children easier, including spacious outdoor lawns with swingsets, libraries with cozy reading nooks, toys and games, and much more," Airbnb added. Take a look, find your family's dream spot, and get to booking.

The Frenchman Cottage: Narragansett, RI

Set in one of New England's most idyllic seaside towns is the Frenchman Cottage. Inside, superhost François has decorated his home with furniture imported from his native France. You can stay in and cook together in the fully equipped kitchen, or enjoy the fire pit and oversized deck for fun family nights after long days at the beach together.

Lux Family Chalet: Steamboat Springs, CO

The mountain views don't get much better than this. The luxury chalet features four bedrooms and a massive entertaining space fit for everyone, and it even includes a pool table, tv room, full custom bar, and a private walk out area to your hot tub with views across the valley.

Beautiful Berkshire Family House: Monterey, MA

Need space for a large family? This five-bedroom house can most certainly fit your entire crew. Located in the woods just off the Appalachian trail, the home features an outdoor grill, dining areas, a screened porch, and a large garden with swings and toys for kids of all ages.

Quaint Family-friendly Vacation Home: Santa Rosa Beach, FL

Need a quiet getaway so you can relax and reconnect in solitude? Book this three-bedroom beach oasis in Santa Rosa Beach, which is perfect for families looking to relax either on nearby beaches or together under the home's pergola.

Family-friendly Home One Mile from Beach: Long Beach, CA

Located just one mile from the beach, this shore-themed cottage located in a quiet neighborhood comes with everything you need for an epic family getaway without ever needing to leave the house. It includes the use of the outdoor grill, fire pit, mini-playground and games, books, and its own foosball table. Stroller and pack n play crib are both also available for the little ones.

Lakehouse Getaway: South Haven, MI

This lakehouse is not only close to the beach, it's also in close proximity to downtown and the local Kids Park playground, meaning it's a place where everyone can find their own little piece of vacation joy. The three-bedroom house also features an extra game room and a sunroom with a sleeping area just in case you want to bring an extra friend along.

Luxury Family Home in the Heart of Franklin: Franklin, TN

Located just a 10-minute walk to downtown Franklin, this four-bedroom ranch-style home also comes with a private patio, grill, and a cozy fire pit, which happen to also be all the ingredients you need for a perfect family night together.

Saugatuck Modern Farmhouse: Saugatuck, MI

This spacious farmhouse is perhaps the ideal place for multi-generational family gatherings as it comes with six bedrooms and 4.5 baths, so no one is fighting over space. The home also comes with a screened-in porch with seating, a gas fireplace for storytime, and a downstairs ping-pong room and media room so the kids (and adults) can play all night.

Huge Family House Near Downtown: Atlanta, GA

Located in the heart of Atlanta, this four-bedroom home is large enough to comfortably sleep 16 guests, making it a great spot to invite everyone — including extended cousins. The home features plenty of activities to entertain every guest and comes with a fully stocked kitchen with all the amenities so you can cook up a few family-favorite recipes together.

Large Family Home: Siesta Key, FL

Looking to go to paradise together? Look no further than this island home on Siesta Key, Florida. The home comes with four bedrooms, but the real star of the show is the resort-style heated saltwater pool. If that isn't your thing, the beach is just steps away.

Funky, Family-friendly Cabin: Hancock, VT

