Airbnb Just Revealed Its Most Wish-listed Rentals of 2022

Travelers are ready to get out and explore the world again, according to new data from Airbnb.

In February, the home rental giant shared findings around what U.S.-based travelers are looking for in their next adventure. According to the company, its U.S. customers are seeking both far-flung escapes for the spring and summer and one-of-a-kind domestic getaways.

"Cross-border travel continues to recover, increasing from 20% of global gross nights booked in the first quarter to nearly 35% in the fourth quarter of 2021," Airbnb shared in a blog post.

"Similarly, international locations dominate the top 15 trending destinations for the spring break period. A regular number-one on the pre-pandemic bucket list, Paris reigns at the top yet again," the post continued.

Other international travel destinations trending on Airbnb include Florence, Madrid, Mexico City, Amsterdam, and London.

But it's not just about going the distance. According to Airbnb, travelers are looking for interesting domestic experiences as well. The company notes, searches for unique types of stays, like RVs, earth houses, and tiny homes, have more than doubled compared to last spring.

"Travelers are yearning for one-of-a-kind experiences by planning their trips around the variety of unique stays on Airbnb," the company said. "The top wish-listed Airbnbs so far in 2022 amongst US guests include a bold, A-frame cabin with sweeping views of Zion mountains and an artistic home encompassing a 30-foot swing."

Interior of Zion EcoCabin Zion A-Frame Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Its other most wish-listed stays include the Kettle House in Galveston, TX, which is made out of a 1960s metal storage tank, and the Naturalist Boudoir in Lumberton, TX that comes with an outdoor shower, sans walls, so you can reconnect with mother nature in your birthday suit.

There's also the Cliff Dweller in Campton, KY, a cabin suspended off the side of a sheer cliff that is most certainly not for the faint of heart, the Architectural Wonder in the Woods home in Rhinebeck, NY, a design lover's dream, and the Creekside Hideaway in Clancy, MT, which could make for the ideal survivalist getaway.

Exterior of Cliff Dweller airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Exterior of the Unique Earthouse Retreat with Spring Fed Creek Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Speaking of middle earth, there's also the Unique 'Earthouse' Retreat in Springfield, MO, which is a future-forward sustainable gem, and the Charming Wood-roof Simple Survival Earthship in El Prado, NM, which gives off excellent "take me to your leader" vibes.

Finally, there's the Hobbit Cottage in Cedar City, UT, which looks like it came straight out of Lord of the Rings.

Exterior of the Hobbit Cottage airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb