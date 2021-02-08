Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Tiny Home on a Ranch With Horseback Riding and Epic Stargazing Is the Most Wish-listed Airbnb in Nevada

There's so much more to Nevada than Las Vegas –– including beautiful desert views, relaxing hot springs, and this tiny Airbnb that should definitely go on your travel bucket list.

It's no wonder why this tiny home on Airbnb is the most wish-listed in Nevada. Despite its size, it's a comfortable stay that's decked out in beautiful Southwestern-style decor.

Located in Sandy Valley, Nevada, about one hour from Las Vegas, this little home sits on a dude ranch that has horseback riding, cattle drives, and rodeo events –– so there's always something to do.

Inside the home, guests have all the modern amenities. The home has a bathroom with a toilet and shower, a kitchenette with a stove and fridge, a dining area, living area with a pull-out bed, and a comfortable queen sized bed in a loft area. Impressively, the home also has two deck areas, one on the second floor of the home and the other on a landing for the staircase. Being so far out in the desert, the decks give guests the perfect place for seeing a gorgeous desert sunset or gazing at the stars.

The ranch itself is also located near many points of interest, including Death Valley, Tecopa Hot Springs, and GoodSprings (home of the Pioneer Saloon), in addition to being within driving distance of the bright lights of Vegas.

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner are served in the host's ranch house, so guests can join in on any meals if they tell the host in advance. Horseback riding can also be booked in advance.

The tiny home is the perfect escape for couples, but can also accommodate three people, if needed. Pets are welcome, but there is a $10 fee per night.

Nightly rates begin at $111 and availability begins in early February.

For more information or to make a booking, visit the Tiny House listing on Airbnb.