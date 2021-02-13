This Tropical-themed Home Is the Most Wish-listed Airbnb in California

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You don't have to leave the mainland for this tropical-inspired retreat tucked away in California.

Looking for a private little oasis in paradise? You might want to bookmark this Airbnb in California.

Beyond being a comfortable stay, this one-bedroom guest house in Topanga Canyon is a fantasy-lovers dream home –– so it's easy to see why it's the most wish-listed property in California. Nicknamed the "Pirates of the Caribbean Getaway," this cottage is a mishmash of tropical decor that seems straight out of "Treasure Island." On the property, guests can find waterfalls, ponds, and tons of plants, as well as artifacts, statues, and art that perfectly exemplify the home's island theme. The house was even featured in the music video for Cody Simpson's "Love."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The one-bedroom house has a queen-sized bed and can accommodate a maximum of two guests comfortably. In addition, guests have all the comforts of home, including a kitchenette with a mini fridge, stovetop, Keurig coffee maker, cookware, dinnerware, condiments, oil, seasons, and a washer/dryer on site. While it doesn't have air conditioning, there are several ceiling fans and screen doors for airflow.

In addition, the property has a hot tub/outdoor tub, and cedar wood sauna to relax in tropical bliss for the night. The hot tub is included with the nightly rate, while the sauna is an extra $25 per night.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

If you do want to get away from your island oasis during your stay, the house is also conveniently located only 15 minutes from Santa Monica, 20 minutes from Malibu, and about 40 minutes from downtown Los Angeles.

The host also adheres to upgraded safety and sanitation guidelines due to COVID-19, and there is no smoking or animals allowed on the property.

Since this is such a popular stay, rates vary based on date of arrival/departure, though limited one-night stays are listed as $325 per night. Longer stays begin at $192 per night, and there is more availability starting in April 2021.

For more information or to make a booking visit the Pirates of the Caribbean Getaway listing on Airbnb.