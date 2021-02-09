Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This minimal Airbnb is the perfect place to unplug and unwind in nature.

This Adorable Little Dome Is the Most Wish-listed Airbnb in Connecticut

Lots of people are looking for a space to unplug — and this little Airbnb in Connecticut is the place to do it.

You might think that most people on Airbnb are wish-listing luxurious beach houses or chic, modern lofts, but for people going to Connecticut, everyone is looking for a little peace and quiet. The most wish-listed property in the state happens to be a unique, geodesic dome on a little farm near Bethlehem, Connecticut.

The small dome is only 165 square feet and is just large enough for a queen-sized bed and a small desk area, but what you might lack in space inside the dome, it is certainly made up with the 65 beautiful acres of farmland and woods you have access to –– so it's perfect for experiencing the great outdoors without "roughing it."

Instead of a kitchenette, guests can utilize a propane grill and a wood firepit in order to cook their meals. The dome itself does not have power, air conditioning, or heat (though it does have an LED light and a skylight inside), so it's like camping in a much-more-solid tent.

Since the dome is fairly small, there is a full bathroom that guests have exclusive access to in the host's nearby house, which is about 125 feet away from the dome, according to the listing.

Aside from being able to wander the grounds, guests are also welcome to help out on the farm and enjoy organic produce during their stay.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The property is located between Litchfield and Woodbury, which is the so-called "antiques capitol of New England," according to the listing. Woodbury also has a number of great restaurants and shopping, while Litchfield has a few historic sites and is close to the White Memorial, which has over 4,000 acres of land preserve for hiking.

Not only is this little dome a unique stay for people who love a little privacy and the great outdoors, it's also very budget-friendly. Rates begin at $49 per night, and there is availability beginning in late February.

For more information or to book a stay, visit the Geodesic Dome listing on Airbnb.