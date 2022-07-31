The Most Unique Airbnb in Every U.S. State

Airbnb has changed the game when it comes to vacationing. No longer are travelers beholden to where they can find a suitable hotel. Instead, vacationers can go almost anywhere and stay for as long as they wish, thanks to people sharing their homes with the world.

Though we like to think every Airbnb is special, some are a bit cooler than the rest. On your next domestic trip, we suggest checking into one of these cool Airbnb rentals, each offering something special. Here are the most unique Airbnb stays in every U.S. state.

Alabama

Take in a bit of high design at this Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired home in Alabama. The five-bedroom house is ideal for families or friend groups, as its two levels can be split into separate homes or combined for an epic getaway together. The floor-to-ceiling windows also provide stunning lake views, with ample outdoor space for entertaining, too.

Alaska

This fully functional lighthouse in Alaska invites guests to spend the night in unique luxury. It features two bedrooms, a full kitchen, living room, dining room, and bathroom, but the true star is the wraparound deck, which provides gorgeous views of the lush, forested landscape. On colder nights, head outside for a dip in the hot tub and stargazing until the sun comes up.

Arizona

Be one with the desert surroundings at this cave-style home in Arizona. The circular house blends seamlessly into the landscape, with its rock and wood construction and low-profile exterior. Wake up with the sunrise and enjoy coffee in the sleeping loft before setting out to explore the Sonoran Desert.

Arkansas

Immerse yourself in the Ozark forest with a stay at the 87Getaway tree house. This two-bedroom home may appear rugged, but it comes with every luxury amenity needed for a cozy stay, including a king-size bed, full-size sleeper sofa, full kitchen, bath with a soaking tub, and hammocks for lounging while listening to the sounds of nature.

California

Live out your mid-century modern California dream at this adorable bungalow in Palm Springs. The five-bedroom spot, which looks like it's been plucked from the 1960s, comes with a sparkling blue pool that beckons guests to take a dip between martini sips at the outdoor bar.

Colorado

Sit atop your mountain throne at this beautiful glass cabin that provides panoramic views of Pagosa Springs. The two-bedroom abode is ideal for those looking to socially distance and reconnect with Mother Nature in style. Find everything you need for a short getaway or lengthy stay, so long as you're OK not seeing another soul for days on end.

Connecticut

Want a little American history with your Airbnb getaway? Book a stay at this Connecticut house, which was the home of sculptor Gutzon Borglum, best known for his work that turned into the presidential faces on Mount Rushmore in South Dakota. The property comes with the perfect amount of space for two, along with a pool for lounging and plenty of light flowing in from the picture windows — just in case you plan to create your masterpiece while on vacation, too.

Delaware

The Rodney House in Delaware is a perfect example of how to mix old and new like a pro. The home still has a lofted beamed ceiling from the 1700s, while the rest of the place was lovingly restored in 2016. It also comes with a full kitchen, comfortable living space, and cozy office nook, and is located on Main Street, meaning it offers an ideal location for those wanting to explore the restaurants and shops of Lewes.

Florida

You deserve a true retreat, and this private island getaway on Longboat Key is an excellent place to recharge. The home, which sleeps up to 10 guests across its four suites, includes 300 feet of private beach, two acres of land to explore, and even a healthy sound system so you and your closest friends can have a dance party to remember.

Georgia

Rustic meets modern at this Georgia cabin in Blue Ridge. In addition to its three bedrooms, it's home to an outdoor bar and deck that's ideal for entertaining, as well as a hot tub for soaking away a day of hiking while admiring the sunset behind the hills. The Instagram-worthy interiors, meanwhile, include bright white bedding, pretty furnishings, and a kitchen any professional chef would drool over.

Hawaii

Get the best that Hawaii has to offer by booking a few nights at this handcrafted tree house on the Big Island. It sits above three acres of private land, though some of that area also finds its way inside, as a massive tree trunk runs through the center of the one-bedroom home. Even better, the stunning ocean is never far from view, thanks to sliding doors that overlook the water.

Idaho

Take your next vacation off the grid with a getaway to Challis, Idaho. This home is a great jumping-off point for winter adventures like snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, as well as year-round activities such as fishing, hiking, backpacking, and stargazing. It's also an excellent spot for those wanting to curl up with a good book and shut off access to the outside world.

Illinois

Live out your chic city fantasies with a few nights at the Tea Studio in the Wicker Park neighborhood of Chicago. The loft includes a professional-grade kitchen and industrial-style living room, and it even offers Japanese teas in the dining area. After lounging and sipping, guests can head out to explore the city just outside its doors.

Indiana

Your wish for a great vacation destination has been granted, thanks to this historic hideaway in Bloomington. The one-bedroom home is actually a renovated, 150-year-old church that still displays a few of the original pews inside. Guests will also be delighted by other decor items, including a vintage camera collection and an arcade table featuring 60 classic games.

Iowa

Spend a few nights in this quaint caboose in Iowa. The restored train is now a lavish accommodation for those looking to take a vacation unlike any other. Inside, guests will find creature comforts such as a kitchen, comfortable bed, and even the original conductor's chair, so you can watch the sunset over the horse pastures like you own the place.

Kansas

On your next trip to Leavenworth, make sure to book Queenie's Loft for a stylish stay. The home comes with views of City Hall, along with a bronze sculpture that marks where Abe Lincoln visited just before announcing his run for the presidency. Fun fact: The 170-year-old abode even has its original bricks.

Kentucky

Find your oasis in Kentucky at this stunning cabin in Slade. Located in the middle of a valley and home to a private waterfall, the three-bedroom cabin is made for family and friend getaways. Hang out in the living room, play a little pool, or sit around the fire roasting s'mores until morning.

Louisiana

Be the queen or king of your own Louisiana castle-like home with this three-bedroom, 2,500-square-foot spot. The getaway, which showcases an octagonal design, has seven gorgeous acres, a wraparound deck for taking it all in, and a private bridge to hiking trails that lead down to the river below.

Maine

If you're visiting Maine, you might as well lean into the vibe by booking a quintessential New England stay. And that begins at this charming cottage in Machiasport, which happens to be equipped with its very own lobster tugboat that has been converted into a mini library where guests can read, play games, or listen to records. Note that the home has just enough space for four guests.

Maryland

Looking for another historic stay? This home in Crownsville more than delivers. The original property was built in the 1640s, but don't worry — it has been updated to include plenty of modern amenities, including a full kitchen and comfortable furnishings. Guests staying here will likely want to spend most of their time on the wraparound porch, which puts on display endless horse pastures, fields, and a serene pond.

Massachusetts

Have a classic New England trip by booking a stay in Chatham's Old Village neighborhood. But not just any accommodations — built in the 1940s, this windmill cottage is big enough for four guests across its main floor bedroom and loft sleeping space. In the loft, you can even check out the windmill's mechanical gears that help turn the exterior wind sails.

Michigan

Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, the Eppstein House in Galesburg has been restored from top to bottom and includes period-appropriate furnishings, art, collectibles, and more. The best room may be the living room, where friends and family can gather to listen to one of the vintage vinyl records on display.

Minnesota

Minnesota's Always Grace property is a water lover's dream. The five-bedroom home sits directly on the shores of Lake Superior, making it easy to go for a paddle, sail, or swim. Inside, guests will find comfortable spaces to relax, including plush sofas in the living room, a massive kitchen, and spacious bedrooms.

Mississippi

Love the idea of spending time in the woods, but want to make sure you're in the most luxurious accommodations possible? Look no further than The Cabin at Brookwood in Mississippi. This three-bedroom spot sits on six private acres, including more than two miles of groomed hiking trails, wooden terrain, and even some lake frontage. Inside, guests can expect high-end furnishings and plush beds to relax in after a day outside.

Missouri

Good things do come in small packages, as evidenced by this paradise in Missouri. The adorable tiny home is perfect for solo travelers and couples looking to spend some time on the lake fishing, boating, and swimming. You can even take the slide from the home's dock into the water for a refreshing dip.

Montana

Contemporary architecture lovers will fall head over heels for this stunning cabin in Montana. The aesthetically pleasing spot, complete with clean lines, lies within its own woodland paradise, but is just minutes from the restaurants and breweries in the town of Lakeside. Inside, guests will enjoy equally beautiful furnishings, subway tiles galore, and a charming fireplace.

Nebraska

The container ship home trend did not miss Nebraska. This one-bedroom house in Lincoln provides enough space for two, and includes modern furnishings, an oversized deck, and a stunning tiled bath that's guaranteed to become your favorite room.

Nevada

Travel one hour outside Las Vegas to this off-the-beaten-path tiny home, which sits on a working dude ranch where cattle drives and rodeo events still take place. Don't worry, comfortable amenities, including a full bathroom, stove, fridge, and queen-size bed for a good night's sleep, are available. Traveling with a pet? The owners charge a $10 pet fee, but donate a portion of it to the SPCA.

New Hampshire

Settle in for an eco-friendly vacation at the Luxury Solar House in New Hampshire. The LEED-certified home sits in the White Mountains, making it an ideal home base for outdoor adventures. Interiors are beautiful, too, with ultra-chic furnishings and decor, including granite, marble, and soapstone in the kitchen.

New Jersey

Find a little peace and quiet at the aptly named Serenity House in Vernon Valley. The home sits in the middle of a verdant field with private hiking trails and two streams running through it, which is perfect for exploring and lulling you to sleep at night.

New Mexico

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom home in El Prado is all about indoor-outdoor space, with the main living area flowing directly to the patio outside. No matter where you are, though, it's a stunning place to enjoy a glass of wine or cup of coffee while admiring the surrounding mountains.

New York

Escape your day-to-day responsibilities with a stay at this beautiful glass house in the Hudson Valley. Located just 90 minutes from New York City, the home sits on 30 acres of rolling hills, including vineyards and orchards. Note: There's plenty of wildlife on the property, so be ready to see a passing deer or coyote during your visit.

North Carolina

Attention, crafters: This one-bedroom home is for you. The Nook, located in Swannanoa, is a love letter to the ecology and rich history of craftsmanship in the area. Using all locally sourced materials, the homeowners were able to create both a stunning and comfortable stay. Find black walnut, hand-dyed sheep's wool, and tinctures made with nuts that were harvested from the trees outside. Guests can also sit on the indoor swing and take in the scenery from the picture window.

North Dakota

Sometimes, an Airbnb rental is about more than just the home itself, and that's exactly the case for King's Guest Ranch in North Dakota. While the RV property is certainly top-notch, the real experience here is getting to spend time on the private ranch. It's the ideal place for hikers and backcountry bikers to post up on their trip, plus it's a stone's throw from Theodore Roosevelt National Park for even more nature activities.

Ohio

Find Cincinnati at your doorstep at this charming Ohio loft. The expansive space comes with high ceilings, a large open kitchen, and ultra-cool furnishings, including reclaimed vintage items from across the city. Admire the city from every window, or head out and explore all the best restaurants and shops the destination has to offer.

Oklahoma

For a five-star getaway, book this adorable cabin known as the Roasted Marshmallow. Located in Broken Bow, the farmhouse sits on just over an acre of private land, which helps make it feel secluded. Cook up a feast in the chef's kitchen, or soak outside in the hot tub to turn yourself into a roasted marshmallow, too.

Oregon

For a view unlike any other, book this quaint house in Sandy, Oregon, which showcases the stunning Mount Hood. The tiny home sits on 23 private acres, providing privacy from the rest of the world. Check out the view from the deck or, in the colder months, via a massive picture window in the living room.

Pennsylvania

All aboard the vacation express! Visitors can relax and recharge in this 1941 vintage train car in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania. The train has been fully restored and retrofitted to include a full bathroom, small kitchen, and comfortable bedroom for two guests.

Rhode Island

America's smallest state packs a major punch when it comes to cool Airbnbs. Case-in-point: the Ross House on Block Island. The high-concept home sits atop the Mohegan Bluffs, providing gorgeous views of the ocean below. Inside, guests will appreciate the 25-foot-high ceilings, 10-foot-tall French doors, and windows all around to let the island light shine in.

South Carolina

Spend a few days by the riverfront at the Cedar Bluff Cottage in Bluffton. This delightful little cottage is warm and inviting, with comfortable living areas, an oversized bed, and a stand-alone tub in the bathroom.

South Dakota

Gaze upon hundreds of acres of the Black Hills from your mountaintop vacation rental in South Dakota. This private home in Black Hills National Forest shelters four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an eat-in kitchen, and enough space for 10 guests to sprawl out.

Tennessee

It's no surprise this tiny house is the most wish-listed Airbnb in Tennessee. The space — ideal for two guests, but can fit up to four — is filled with soft pastel touches, including a robin's-egg blue kitchen. It even has a claw-foot tub for added elegance.

Texas

Everything is bigger in Texas — and that includes the amenities at its Airbnbs. The Redwood Tree Haus in New Braunfels comes with a large concrete tree in the middle, an open living and kitchen area, and plenty of beds for up to eight guests. But its coolest feature is the walk-in swimming pool, where guests can step outside the door and into the water for a few laps.

Utah

Make Mother Nature your plus-one when you book this awe-inspiring cabin just outside Zion. The accommodation includes a sleeping area with a fourth wall that opens up to let the elements in, as well as multiple levels with seating areas, a grill, and a hot tub.

Vermont

This Airbnb, which can sleep up to 16 guests, is a beautiful piece of New England architecture, but what makes it so special is its private USGA-rated golf course with three greens, multiple fairways, and 26 tees.

Virginia

Zen doesn't even begin to describe The Sanctuary, a two-bedroom Airbnb that sits atop 60 acres of private land in Vesuvius, Virginia. It's a place where fresh air reigns supreme and brilliant views seem to go on for days. The cabin, first built in the 1800s, has been fully restored, but still maintains several original features, including reclaimed logs, wood floors, and the stone fireplace.

Washington

Jump into a fairy tale at the Underground Hygge home, nestled into the Columbia River Gorge mountainside in Washington. Its round doorway and stone and wood interiors will make you want to escape the outside world and read all of J.R.R. Tolkien's works from start to finish.

West Virginia

Located on the hillsides along George Washington National Forest, this stunning A-frame offers a charming retreat when you want to trade in city streets for hiking and biking trails. But don't worry if you need to do a little work while here, too — "blazing-fast" internet makes it an equally ideal spot for digital nomads.

Wisconsin

Unplug and get away from it all at this off-grid cabin in Fall Creek, which is designed to help guests fully immerse in their natural surroundings through picture windows and minimal interior design. There are plenty of creature comforts as well, including a bed abutting one of those aforementioned windows, so you can wake up to an epic view.

Wyoming

Find some Japanese design inspiration right in the heart of Powell, Wyoming. This home, located on a 400-acre organic farm, is perfect for those seeking a little space. Visitors get to experience its dry sauna, oversized tub, and deck for unspoiled stargazing at night.