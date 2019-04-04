This Tiny House Is the Most Popular Airbnb in Tennessee

If you think big, palatial hotel rooms are overrated, Tennessee has the Airbnb for you.

According to USA Today, this tiny, 300-square-foot house in south Nashville is Tennessee's most popular Airbnb, and it's easy to see why.

Don't let the size fool you. This place may be cozy, but it's an incredibly comfortable stay for a couple or small group (up to four) who want to explore Nashville. Located only 10 minutes from the downtown area, according to the Airbnb listing, the house includes a kitchenette, lofted queen bed, a full bathroom with a clawfoot tub, and lots of outdoor space so you can enjoy the deck, shared backyard, and garden complete with chickens.

Airbnb Plus Nashville, Tennessee - Tiny Home Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The small space is rented out by Jonathan and Rebecca Moody, who live in a family home nextdoor. The Moodys designed the tiny home themselves, according to USA Today. Overall, the project took nine months to complete.

"Our house is really small, and we started building this a year-and-a-half after our first son was born," Rebecca Moody told USA Today. "We did not have a guest room anymore, so this was a way for us to expand, but in a way that made sense for us as a family."

Airbnb Plus Nashville, Tennessee - Tiny Home Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Tiny house hotels have been a trendy option for travelers who want to avoid unnecessary (and pricey) frills. Small hotels and Airbnbs not only offer comfortable accommodations but are often much more affordable than staying at a large chain. According to USA Today, people from all over the world flock to the Moodys' Airbnb when they visit Nashville.

And 300 square feet is nothing to sneeze at when it comes to the tiny hotel business. The tiniest hotel in the world, the Eh'häusl Hotel in Amberg, Germany, measures only 173 square feet.

Airbnb Plus Nashville, Tennessee - Tiny Home Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

To book: airbnb.com, from $80/night