Where to Book Your Next Vacation House, According to TikTok

Not sure where you should vacation next? Just let TikTok be your guide.

Vrbo, the vacation rental website, took to its TikTok channel to ask its audience to vote on the coolest listings on its sites. And the results are in.

"Not only has TikTok been the ultimate boredom-buster of quarantine, but it's also turned into a veritable mood board for post-pandemic adventures," Vrbo shared in a statement. "Spring has definitely sprung, so we've rounded Vrbo's most loved properties on TikTok for your next vacation — time to give the hype house a run for their money."

TikTok winner: Beautiful Modern Home in Alpine

Want even more snow-filled fun? TikTok users are loving this gorgeous luxury house in Alpine Meadows, California. The home can fit up to 13 guests across five bedrooms with plenty of room to spare in the spacious living room, kitchen, and wraparound deck.

TikTok winner: Ocean Views with Beach and Pool Access

For those more interested in warmer weather, there's the Ocean Views house in Panama City, Florida. Located right on the sand, this home can also sleep an extended family thanks to its four bedrooms, all decorated in coastal-chic style. Starting at $440 avg/night.

TikTok winner: "Southern Comfort" Beachfront with Private Pool

Another option in Panama City is the Southern Comfort home, which also sits just on the beach, but comes with the added bonus of having its very own pool. This home can sleep a whopping 23 people across seven bedrooms, making it an ideal spot for a post-pandemic reunion. Starting at $881 avg/night.

TikTok winner: Gorgeous Home with Ocean Views

This social media favorite in Santa Barbara, California comes with lots of room to socially distance from others thanks to its two private acres of land. The home also comes with ocean and mountain views, making it perfect for every type of traveler. Starting at $338 avg/night.

TikTok winner: Storybook Cottage Next to Downtown

Want a storybook getaway? Book this cottage in Walla Walla, Washington. The home looks like it's straight out of a fairytale both on the inside and out thanks to its cozy furnishings and manicured lawn. Bring your family of six and sit around the fireplace at night sharing all your favorite tales. Starting at $532 avg/night.

Snow Bear Chalet on the slope at Whitefish Mountain Ski Resort Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Vrbo

TikTok winner: Slopeside Escape with Private Treetop Hot Tub

The slopeside home in Whitefish, Montana is the ultimate in both fun and relaxation. The tree house sits perched above the mountain and is perfect for families or friends as it can comfortably sleep six. Lounge around the spacious living room together or relax in the hot tub as snow falls around you. Starting at $541 avg/night.

TikTok winner: Storybook House 2 Blocks from Ocean