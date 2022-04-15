These Are the Most Expensive Airbnbs in Every State

While some travelers turn to vacation rental sites in search of a cost-effective stay, others come to Airbnb for the over-the-top spots, perfect for a lavish weekend away with a group of friends. That latter group might be interested in taking a look at this list of the most expensive Airbnb in every state, because there are some truly spectacular properties available for your next trip.

The list was compiled by furniture company Joybird, which checked Airbnb prices for July 2022. (The company reported that July is typically the most popular and most expensive month for vacation rentals.) Joybird looked at the total rate (including fees) for a three-night stay over weekends in July.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, California has the most expensive Airbnb in the country, with a rental that clocks in at $45,000 for a three-night stay. The listing, The Villa at the Estate of Yountville, is a five-bedroom villa in the heart of Napa Valley's wine country. In second place is a yacht in Alaska ($34,235 for a three-night stay), which tied with a Martha's Vineyard waterfront home for the exact same price.

Sunset view in Juneau, Alaska from private yacht Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

On the other side of the luxe Airbnb scale, North Dakota's most expensive Airbnb is a four-bedroom house in Fargo, which costs $3,305 for a three-night stay. Between the estate in Yountville, California, and the Fargo, North Dakota vacation home are listings that run the gamut from a glamping experience in Kansas ($6,208 for a three-night stay) to a historic estate in Rhode Island ($22,481). Overall, the national average for a three-night stay in the country's most expensive Airbnbs is $16,5114.