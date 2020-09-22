This Stunning Montana Tree House Looks Like a Real-life Snow Globe in the Winter

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It’s time to pack away the t-shirts, shorts, and bathing suits, and start gathering your parkas and cozy sweaters because summer is behind us, and winter vacations are just around the corner. Need a little winter getaway inspiration? Just check out this epic tree house in Montana that looks like it lives inside its own personal snowglobe.

In Whitefish, Montana, visitors will find the gorgeous one-bedroom, one-bathroom, custom-designed, double-decker tree house. But this isn’t the kind of tree house you had as a kid. Instead, this one comes back with luxury amenities, making it a truly grownup experience.

Image zoom Courtesy of Vrbo

The tree house features a stunning grand entrance with a spiral staircase in the center made out of a Douglas fir tree. Two living trees also grow through the center of the house, making it feel like you’ve brought the great outdoors in.

The home has 500 square feet of living space, making it ideal for a couple or small family retreat. The house has a master suite with a queen bed, as well as couch space for two more.

Image zoom Courtesy of Vrbo

The home also comes with everything you need to feel content, including Wi-Fi, a TV, a full kitchen complete with stove and dishwasher, along with two deck areas so you can step out and enjoy the view any time you want.

Its listing explains that the tree house sits on its own private five acres, making guests feel a world away from others. It also comes with a campfire ring and its own hiking trails, so you really never need to leave your own personal winter paradise.

Image zoom Courtesy of Vrbo

But, if you do want to venture out, that’s OK too, as the tree house is just minutes from Whitefish Mountain Ski Resort, and close to Flathead Lake, golf courses, more hiking trails, and essentially every other outdoor activity you could imagine.

“The setting is perfect for a quiet writer retreat, honeymoon, or a romantic getaway with your own private wooded acreage, or an unforgettable family trip to Montana to experience the outdoors without necessarily ‘roughing’ it with your kids,” the listing explains. “This is the ultimate adventure glamping destination!”