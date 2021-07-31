Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This Colorado Airbnb Is on a Mini Horse Farm — and Yes, It's As Adorable As It Sounds

Everything is better in miniature, especially horses. And there's a place in Colorado where you can take a nice, leisurely walk with them.

This Airbnb, between Ouray and Ridgeway, Colorado (just under two hours south of Grand Junction), has anything you could possibly want in a mountain getaway — including lots of animals to meet.

Moe's Mini Horse Farm Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Moe's Mini Horse Farm is home to several mini horses, as well as a few dogs and cats, and guests are encouraged to meet, pet, help care for, and even go on walks with them. According to the host, you can easily "borrow" a dog or horse as a walking companion, and there are lots of outdoorsy things to do in the area, including jeeping, hiking, skiing, hot air ballooning, visits to nearby hot springs, historic train rides, spotting local wildlife, and more.

Although it's very accessible by car, there is a lack of public transportation. But that also means the slightly remote location lets you enjoy a beautifully dark night sky. In fact, it's "clear enough to see the satellites go over at night," according to the listing description, so stargazing around the property's fire pit is a must.

Moe's Mini Horse Farm Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

For guests who are curious, the farm also hosts a special program where you can learn to groom, wash, and properly handle the mini horses. Plus, it's a good opportunity to meet a new horse-friend.

Moe's Mini Horse Farm Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

One potential drawback, however, is that you won't have the place to yourself. Since this is a family home as well, guests are welcome to stay in a private room (including a private bathroom across the hall), but other areas like the kitchen, living room, outdoor grill, and porch are all common areas.

Nightly rates begin at $97 and availability opens up around the end of September (at the time this article was written).

For more information or to book a stay, visit the Moe's Mini Horse Farm listing on Airbnb.