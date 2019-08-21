You Can Rent This Pirate Ship on Airbnb

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Ready the cannons, set sail and brace yourself for some swashbucklin' fun as you live out ye buccaneer fantasies on a real-life pirate ship sitting along the Mississippi River.

Say "ahoy" to this 65-foot long ship with two berths that you can rent on Airbnb, just minutes from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (voted one of the top 10 best domestic airports this year by Travel + Leisure readers). Board the ship by gangplank and take a load off in the upper deck hammock, explore the hidden nooks, or throw yourself a fully-fledged costume party.

Pirate ship Airbnb in St. Paul, Minnesota Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

If you're looking for a little adventure, search for hidden treasure on the antique-style map painted on the ceiling of the ship or simply rent some paddleboards or kayaks.

But wait — shiver me timbers — the ship also has modern conveniences like central air conditioning, WiFi, and a DVD player (me thinks Blackbeard would not approve).

Guests of the ship say it's great for everything from birthday parties to living out your childhood dreams, and even includes costumes to get in the yo-ho-ho spirit.

"This was such an awesome night away for my husband and his friends! Basically a surprise for his birthday, to try and reminisce on his favorite, pirate-themed birthday, as a kid," wrote Christine, who stayed in May. "I think the ship took everything to the next level - and it was totally above and beyond what we hoped it would be!"

Shawn, who stayed in September 2018, said that once you get to the ship, you won't want to leave.

"This is a one of a kind experience, that was a total blast!" he wrote. "The hosts have paid attention to every detail, and the pirate decor is outstanding! There are costumes, props, and everything else you can imagine to get you into the pirate mood."

And while you're in Minneapolis, check out the inventive cuisine that makes it one of the best cities for foodies, explore the area's nearly two dozen lakes, or head to nearby St. Paul to take in all things F. Scott Fitzgerald (the writer was born there).