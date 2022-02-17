This Hidden Airbnb in Mexico Has Its Own Private Cenote

There's a tiny slice of paradise waiting just for you in Mexico. And we mean just for you.

Nuuku, a brand-new Airbnb experience, sits nestled on five private acres of land about a 20-minute drive from Puerto Morelos, near the famed Ruta de los Cenotes. It's a place, the owners say, where you can "disconnect yourself from the busy world while experiencing staying in the jungle with comfort and luxury amenities." And that includes the ability to swim in a private cenote, too.

Nuuku Ruta de los Cenotes, Puerto Morelos, Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Lilia Rios

Nuuku Ruta de los Cenotes, Puerto Morelos, Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Lilia Rios

"Nuuku is surrounded by the Mayan jungle in which we are exposed to nature in all its splendor, to the flora and fauna that live in it. That is our great virtue as a tropical oasis and that is why our guests decide to book with us, always seeking to live the magical experience of staying in the Mayan jungle with all that it entails," the owners share on their Airbnb listing.

The owners add, in each season, the climate, flora, and fauna surrounding the home change. And, the presence of wild animals and the sounds of nature "can be appreciated all day and sometimes all night — depending on the season."

On the land, guests will find a total of six villas that share exclusive common areas including the cenote, a swimming pool, hot tub, and bar.

Nuuku Ruta de los Cenotes, Puerto Morelos, Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Lilia Rios

Nuuku Ruta de los Cenotes, Puerto Morelos, Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Lilia Rios

As for the villas, guests will find chic spaces laid out perfectly for two guests, including plush beds, oversized soaking tubs, local art on the walls, and private plunge pools to cool off in. Guests will also get free daily breakfast, complimentary WiFi, access to plenty of sun loungers and hammocks to relax in, and free parking. The parking spot is crucial; there is no public transit to the villas, so a car is a must. Guests can also book an in-room massage or an in-house chef for an additional fee. (Soft drinks and alcohol are not available, but the Airbnb welcomes guests to BYOB.)

Though Nuuku is fairly new to the vacation rental scene, a few guests have already left it stellar reviews.

"This place is amazing, thanks to all the services provided there and its incredible location but also thanks to everyone there that has been taking care of us so carefully and nicely. We rarely had such relaxing vacations. We will be back for sure," one guest wrote.

"Stunning property, pictures simply cannot capture the beauty of the villa and the surrounding grounds," another guest added. "The private chef was amazing!"