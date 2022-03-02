This Waterfront Vacation Home on Maui Just Went up for Sale — and You Can Co-own It for Less Than Half the Price

Maui's real estate market is one of the hottest in the country right now. Home to the world-famous Haleakala volcano and many postcard-worthy beaches, the Hawaiian island is setting home records due to low inventory and high demand. So, if you've always wanted to own a vacation home on Maui, but are not necessarily ready to pay the high price that comes with it, you're in luck.

Pacaso, the company that helps travelers co-own a second home for a fraction of its value, just listed its first Maui property, and it's quite the stunner. Situated within a gated community in one of the most scenic areas on the island, Kapalua, the oceanfront condo-style home offers unobstructed views of Makaluapuna Point, aka Dragon's Teeth, a unique natural lava formation. In addition to breathtaking vistas and access to Kapalua Bay Golf Course, the new homeowners of this high-end residence will be enjoying many resort-style amenities, including two tennis courts, a whirlpool, and a gym with a game room.

Pacaso's Maui Home on the coast with ocean views Credit: Courtesy of Pacaso

The 2,425-square-foot home features three spacious bedrooms and four bathrooms with French doors and floor-to-ceiling windows, so you can marvel at Maui's beauty from every room.

The open-floor-plan residence has a stylish kitchen with a large central island, a breakfast bar, and elegantly furnished dining and lounge areas. Speaking of interior design, Pacaso's homes come fully furnished, including smart TVs and free Wi-Fi, so you won't have to spend any additional funds on decorating your new vacation residence. And since it's all about taking in those gorgeous beach vistas, the home comes with a spacious private patio and an outdoor dining area, so the backdrop of your every alfresco dinner will be the incomparable Maui sunsets.

"Nestled within the oceanfront Kapalua Ironwoods community, our first-ever Hawaii home offers our Pacaso homeowners a front-row seat to waves crashing against Makaluapuna Point and golfers teeing off on the 17th hole of Kapalua Bay Course," Pacaso's CEO and co-founder Austin Allison told Travel + Leisure.