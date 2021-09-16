You Can Rent the Maker's Mark Family's Historic Kentucky Home — and It Comes With an Epic Bourbon Bar

Love a nice glass of bourbon? Now's your chance to stay in the home where the best bourbon was born.

For the first time ever, the Maker's Mark family is opening the home owned and operated by the founders and sharing their personal family history in an unforgettable way. Known as Samuels House, the three-bedroom home in Bardstown, Kentucky can now be yours — at least for a night.

A bedroom inside Samuels House Credit: Courtesy of Samuels House

"Owned and operated by the founding family of Maker's Mark Distillery, you'll enjoy a one-of-a-kind opportunity to experience an intimate piece of Kentucky bourbon history like an insider," the family wrote of the 1820s manor, which was bought and renovated by 8th-generation whiskey maker Rob Samuels in 2021. "Set amidst two acres fitted with mature oak trees and surrounded by horse pastures, the traditional features of a 200-year-old Federal-style manor home combine with the modern luxury of plush group travel accommodations that were as carefully crafted as the whisky they are known for."

A living room at Samuels House Credit: Courtesy of Samuels House

According to the family, the home includes never-before-seen personal artifacts, including the deep fryer used to create the iconic red wax tendrils and a hand-made bar with whiskey spanning 150 years of Samuels family distilling, all for bourbon enthusiasts to enjoy during their stay.

The Maker's Mark bar inside Samuels House Credit: Courtesy of Samuels House

The three-bedroom home is large enough to accommodate up to eight guests at once and comes with luxury bedding and bath products in each room. There is also a chef's kitchen equipped with high-end appliances and custom-designed dinnerware for guests to gather around, along with a whiskey ice maker and custom-blown glassware for drinks.

The porch at Samuels House Credit: Courtesy of Samuels House

The home also has indoor and outdoor dining spaces, a game room, and that parlor featuring that hand-made bar.

"Here, you can sip whisky with the icons," the family added.

A fireplace at Samuels House Credit: Courtesy of Samuels House