This Waterfront Maine Vacation Home Has a Lobster Boat That's Been Converted Into a Cozy Library

The sunsets are dazzling and on a clear moonless night you can see the Milkyway Galaxy stretching overhead

The sunsets are dazzling and on a clear moonless night you can see the Milkyway Galaxy stretching overhead

Are you looking for a Maine-defining home to stay in on your next trip to the Pine Tree State? Look no further, because this home overlooking Holmes Bay is the perfect Maine stay. How do we know? Because it comes with its own lobster tug boat, that's how.

The Dock House, located in Machiasport, Maine offers gorgeous views of the bay and the Long Point nature reserve. It's quaint and perfect. Inside, guests will find midcentury modern furnishings and sun-filled rooms thanks to its windows on all sides. The interior also includes some rather swoon-worthy wood ceilings to give the home a charming beachside bungalow aesthetic.

The home is located midway between Acadia and Canada and is the perfect base for exploring Downeast Maine. Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The Dockhouse and lobster boat lounge overlook Holmes Bay and Long Point nature reserve Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

But the real star of the show here is the Airbnb's on-site tug boat, which has been fully restored into a mini library and lounge that guests can enjoy throughout their stay. Inside the tugboat, guests will not only find plenty of books, but will also be able to put on their favorite vinyl record, play a board game or two, or watch a classic flick after the sun goes down.

From the home, per the owner's note on Airbnb, guests can also easily make their way to some of the state's best hiking destinations, including Acadia National Park, Campobello, Eastport, the Schoodic Peninsula, and many more. The owners also suggest using your visit to head to some of the nearby local antique stores, and, of course, to go buy fresh lobsters and grill them right on the deck.

"Fantastic rental with artful decor, stunning views, and proximity to mind-altering naturescapes," one guest shared about their experience staying in the home. "Would stay again in a heartbeat. Rich and Julie are incredible hosts who really have this down to a science. They are fabulous communicators and clearly have an excellent grasp of local ongoings and attractions (per my interaction at the general store, locals speak fondly of them). Never mind the lobster boat library."

The "FIsherman's Cottage" is it's own separate space with a desk and 2 teak bunk beds designed by Borge Mogenson Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The light-filled living room overlooks the lobster boat and beautiful Holmes Bay Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Another guest gushed that the home is "unique [and] beautifully designed." The guest added that the owner's self-created guidebooks are perfect for finding all the best hidden gems around. "I've traveled a lot throughout the world, and this is one of my top Airbnb experiences. I very much appreciated [the hosts'] warm hospitality and guidance in exploring the beautiful Down East Coast. Will definitely be coming back."