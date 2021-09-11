Have some cash to flash on the mountain? These Airbnbs are for you.

5 Ultra-luxe Ski Homes You Can Rent Right Now for the Holidays on Airbnb

The nights are getting colder, the leaves are starting to change, the birds are packing up their bags for their big trip south. This can only mean one thing: Ski season is almost here.

To help skiers, riders, and snow bunnies alike get ready for the season, Snow Season Central, a ski information website, compiled a list of the world's most over-the-top and luxurious mountainside Airbnbs. To come to its final list, the group explained it "scanned Airbnb maps of many of the world's most luxurious ski resorts, and found the following properties available for 10 days between Dec. 23, 2021, and Jan. 2, 2022."

The only caveat to the list is the fact that these aren't exactly ski bum friendly, with the cheapest option clocking in at just over $23,000 for the 10 days. But, if you've got a little cash to spare, or just want to see how the other half lives, keep scrolling to see five of their Airbnb picks.

Horstman Lane: Whistler, Canada

Luxury Ski Lodges around the World on Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Located at one of North America's most beloved ski destinations, Horstman Lane is a five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bath skier dream. The home can sleep up to 10 guests and comes with ski-in, ski-out access. The home also comes with plenty of entertainment space including a home theater, a gas fireplace, pool table, wet bar, state-of-the-art sound system, BBQ, and outdoor hot hub. Book the home on Airbnb.

Price: $94,100 for 10 nights over Christmas / New Year

Chalet White Pearl: Zermatt, Switzerland

Luxury Ski Lodges around the World on Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Drink in the incredible views of the Matterhorn right outside your window at this stunning property in Zermatt. The five-bedroom home is also large enough to comfortably sleep 10 people and also comes with ski-in, ski-out access. Its location right near town also means easy access to the apres-ski scene, though you may never want to leave the house as it comes with a plunge pool, cinema room, pool table, bar, swimming pool, steam room, sauna, as well as a dining area that can seat 14 people. Book the home on Airbnb.

Price: $877,849 for 10 nights over Christmas / New Year

Kira Kira Penthouse: Niseko, Japan

Luxury Ski Lodges around the World on Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Craving a ski getaway with a more intimate group? Book this penthouse located in the heart of Niseko, Japan. The three-bedroom home may be smaller than its other mountainside counterparts, but it more than makes up for that with style. The penthouse also comes with the requisite outdoor hot tub, only this one is overlooking Mt. Yotei, one of Japan's largest active volcanoes, giving it all the cache it needs. Book the home on Airbnb.

Price : $23,880 for 10 nights over Christmas / New Year

Chalet William: Courchevel, France

Luxury Ski Lodges around the World on Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Courchevel is the spot to see and be seen by your fellow rich and famous skiing friends. If you also need a spot to house them all in style, look no further than Chalet William. The six-bedroom, six-bath property comes with an oversized wood fireplace, exercise room, spa, home theater, massage room, indoor pool, and even a heated driveway just so you never have to shovel snow. But, with a price tag like this one, you've more than earned the right to not pick up a shovel. Book the home on Airbnb.

Price: $251,747 for 10 nights over Christmas / New Year

Arabba Chalet: Dolomites, Italy

Constructed out of timber and stone, this chalet in the Dolomites is the very definition of mountainside luxury. The eight-bedroom A-frame comes with its own indoor pool, hot tub, and even comes with some meals included (including afternoon tea for when you need a little pick-me-up mid-run). Book the home on Airbnb.

Price : $66,238 for 10 nights over Christmas / New Year