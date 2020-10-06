10 Super-luxurious Sonder Rentals That Are Also Surprisingly Affordable
They're perfect for your next getaway.
Editor’s Note: Travel might be complicated right now, but use our inspirational trip ideas to plan ahead for your next bucket list adventure.
Stay in a Sonder rental, and you’ll find yourself in the best neighborhoods of the cities you choose in North America and Europe. Each Sonder is decorated with art, furniture, and amenities for both comfort and style. You get the consistent service of a luxury hotel along with the homey feeling of a real living space with comfortable beds, quality linens and towels, and all the essentials.
Change up your travel experience with a Sonder and enjoy 24-hour service, just a text message away. The company's existing high cleaning standards and practices have been enhanced, with details on its site. Check out these super-luxurious rentals, just a few examples of the Sonder rentals now available in more than twenty cities.
Penthouse 3BR at Museum House — London, England
This three-bedroom penthouse in London’s exclusive West End neighborhood near Leicester Square offers modern furnishings and a private wraparound terrace for dining and relaxing outdoors with stunning city views.
To book: sonder.com, £788/night
Penthouse 2BR at Penny Lane — Montreal, Quebec, Canada
This two-bedroom penthouse is located in Old Montreal among cobblestone streets, charming boutiques, cafes, and restaurants near Notre-Dame Basilica. There’s a private balcony, modern kitchen and bath, and stylish furnishings.
To book: sonder.com, $151 CAD/night
Bright 3BR at One Platt — New York, NY
Set in Manhattan’s Financial District, this bright three-bedroom, three-bath Sonder offers a shared rooftop terrace, sleek furnishings, and modern kitchen.
To book: sonder.com, $742/night
Beautiful 4BR at Ciancaleoni — Rome, Italy
This four-bedroom Sonder in the Monti area, known for its restaurants and architecture, features a private terrace, fully-equipped kitchen, and convenient location near the Colosseum.
To book: sonder.com, €116/night
Calming 3BR at Pierce Boston — Boston, MA
Located in the Fenway-Kenmore section near the home of the Red Sox, this three-bedroom Sonder features a fitness studio and communal game room as well as a modern kitchen, floor-to-ceiling windows, and stylish furnishings.
To book: sonder.com, $540/night
Charming 2BR at Reverchon Park — Dallas, TX
Located in Uptown, a lively Dallas neighborhood near shopping, nightlife, parks, and bike trails, this Sonder offers a shared fitness center and pool, hardwood floors, and dining seating for four.
To book: sonder.com, $125/night
Dashing 3BR at Ellis Square — Savannah, GA
This Sonder is located in a renovated 1860 building in the city’s charming Historic District among cobblestone streets and landscaped squares. Its modern kitchen and four bathrooms along with stylish furnishings make it comfortable for up to eight guests.
To book: sonder.com, $213/night
Sleek 3BR at The Leo — San Diego, CA
Located downtown near trendy nightlife spots, this Sonder boasts sleek modern furnishings, a private balcony, and furnished rooftop with spectacular views.
To book: sonder.com, $182/night
Open Concept 3BR at Britain Quay — Dublin, Ireland
Perfect for long-term stays (minimum of 14 days), this Sonder offers a fully-equipped kitchen, private balcony, rooftop terrace, and shared fitness center. Set in the Docklands area with trendy dining and nightlife, this rental is ideal for six guests.
To book: sonder.com, €351/night
Stunning 2BR at University Park — Denver, CO
Located in the vibrant University Park neighborhood, home of the University of Denver, this Sonder features a private balcony, modern open floor plan, shared pool, and fitness center.
To book: sonder.com, $233/night
