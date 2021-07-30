Swap Your Plain Home For a 'Love Island'-worthy Villa in Paradise For Just $11

At least this way you can't get voted off the island.

If the pandemic taught us one thing about pop culture, it's that people seriously love some juicy reality TV. Luckily for us all, the raunchy reality dating show Love Island is back on CBS. Though it may not inspire the singletons amongst us to want to get back out into the dating scene, it can at the very least inspire some future travels.

That's thanks to the fact that the contestants of the hit show all get to stay in some seriously swanky villas while attempting to couple up and stay on the island long enough to win a cash prize. If you're diligently watching the show and daydreaming of staying at a gorgeous villa of your own, guess what? You can, by swapping your home with a luxurious Love Island-equivalent villa on home swapping platform Love Home Swap, a company that allows members to swap homes with other members for as little as $11 a month.

From beachside villas in Thailand to more modern villas in Spain, and even a private oasis in Arizona, these Love Island-inspired spots could be yours for the cost of a few cups of coffee.

Private Oasis Villa — Queen Creek, AZ

This bright and modern home is ideal for all those who want to hang loose like a kid again. It comes with a backyard fire pit, patio kitchen for outdoor dining, and even a heated pool complete with a waterslide. Hang on, because there's also a 5-hole putting green, basketball court, and a large yard perfect for some Love Island challenges. Bring up to 14 friends along as there's space for everyone.

Luxury Home with Indoor Pool — Suffolk, England, UK

Looking for more privacy? Book this luxury home in Suffolk, which sits a mile off the road and away from any prying eyes. It's an ideal escape for a relaxing getaway as it comes with a private cinema system, indoor swimming pool, wood-fired pizza oven, outdoor lounge, sunken trampoline, hammocks, and a large hot tub to soak away your troubles.

Luxury Villa — Koh Samui, Thailand

For a sexy and chic getaway, book a stay at this luxury villa in Koh Samui. The home comes with colorful beanbag chairs throughout for a bright touch of fun, along with massive entertaining spaces for the entire crew. The villa also has five en-suite bedrooms for privacy and a pool that overlooks the ocean with panoramic views all around.

Beachfront Villa — Bali, Indonesia

The best part of this six-bedroom beachfront home in Bali? It comes with a private chef to cater to all your needs. It also has its own cinema room and sauna, so feel free to ask the chef to make you some movie popcorn or whatever snack you'd feel comfortable with while sweating it out in the sauna.

Modern Spanish Villa — Galicia, Spain

View of pool and ocean in Spain Credit: Courtesy of Love Home Swap