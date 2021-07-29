Who said you can't have luxury on the road?

This Luxury RV Might Make You Consider Selling Your House

Van and RV life isn't what it used to be. For one, it's way more luxurious.

And one of the best new RVs on the market is really redefining what a luxury travel trailer can be. On July 19, Living Vehicle launched its new 2022 model of its high-end trailer that's perfect for the ultimate "off-grid" experience.

Living Vehicle, luxury RV with man and woman modeling how to use spaces Credit: Courtesy of Living Vehicle

Conceived by Living Vehicle's co-founders, Matthew and Joanna Hofmann, the 2022 model has even more capabilities, style, and a sustainable design. With a completely new energy system, upgraded solar system, additional energy storage and inverter power, it won't contribute to your carbon footprint while also having the comfort of a resort hotel.

Living Vehicle, luxury RV with man and woman modeling how to use spaces Credit: Courtesy of Living Vehicle

"We designed Living Vehicle with freedom in mind, granting travelers the ability to experience every corner of the country and stay connected and comfortable along the way. Our new 2022 Living Vehicle builds on the success of our past models while enabling owners to travel even further and live truly sustainably along the way," said Matthew Hofman, in a statement.

"Mobile living is a thrill all its own and one that is right for the times. With our new 2022 Living Vehicle, owners have everything they need to discover the wonders that wait around the next bend, and enjoy them in luxury and style," added Joanna Hofman.

Living Vehicle, luxury RV with man and woman modeling how to use spaces Credit: Courtesy of Living Vehicle

At approximately 232 square feet of interior space, the 2022 LV has a residential-style kitchen, including a removable cooking island, a 13 cubic feet all-electric solar refrigerator, and a European-style marine three-burner oven. The master bedroom has a queen-size bed of cool-touch 8" memory foam, a "starview" skylight, and the capability to transform into a media room with a 70-inch private home theater with surround sound while you're not sleeping. The bedroom can also become a mobile office for the ultimate work-cation.

Living Vehicle, luxury RV with man and woman modeling how to use spaces Credit: Courtesy of Living Vehicle

The spa-style bathroom features a spacious 32-inch x 36-inch shower with a rainfall showerhead, walnut finishes, and natural, durable materials. Optional and customizable features include a hardwood back-wall panel in the shower, foldable teak and stainless-steel shower seat, electric toilet with bidet, and outdoor shower.

The new model is keen on bringing the outside in, with oversized windows, skylights, an 8-foot sliding glass door, and an outdoor deck. Furthermore, the new model was designed with your pets in mind, with waterproof and scratch-resistant flooring, a dedicated pet food area, and a fully enclosed outdoor den on the deck.

Living Vehicle, luxury RV with man and woman modeling how to use spaces Credit: Courtesy of Living Vehicle

Living Vehicle also offers 20 option packages to make your trailer truly customized, including upgrades to energy systems, off-road capabilities, towing performance, automatic leveling, hi-fi audio, mobile connectivity, a home theater, remote security, and enhanced air and water quality. Customization options also include a chef's kitchen, mobile office, spa bathroom, luxury finishes, and more.

Living Vehicle, luxury RV with man and woman modeling how to use spaces Credit: Courtesy of Living Vehicle

There are four models available for the LV 2022, starting at $249,995 for the CORE model, which includes 1,320 kilowatts of solar energy, 14.4-kilowatt energy capacity, and a five-kilowatt hybrid inverter. The MAX model has 2,640 kilowatts of solar energy, 28.8-kilowatt energy capacity, and a 10-kilowatt hybrid inverter. The PRO model has 3,080 kilowatts of solar energy, 43.2-kilowatt energy capacity, and a 15-kilowatt hybrid inverter. The PRO-EV has 3,520 kilowatts of solar energy, 57.6-kilowatt energy capacity, and a 20-kilowatt hybrid inverter. The PRO-EV is priced above $500,000.

For more information or to purchase the new LV 2022, visit the Living Vehicle website.