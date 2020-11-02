Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Rumaan’s popular new novel is a tale inspired by his own retreat at a remote Airbnb on New York's Long Island.

The 10 Best Remote Airbnbs for an Escape From Reality, According to the Author of 'Leave the World Behind'

Author Rumaan Alam and Airbnb are hoping to inspire others to live out their wanderlust dreams with his new book, "Leave the World Behind," and with some seriously secluded home rental picks.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Rumaan’s new novel, it’s a tale inspired by his own retreat at a remote Airbnb on New York's Long Island. Just check out its back cover description:

Amanda and Clay head out to a remote corner of Long Island expecting a vacation: a quiet reprieve from life in New York City, quality time with their teenage son and daughter, and a taste of the good life in the luxurious home they’ve rented for the week. But a late-night knock on the door breaks the spell. Ruth and G. H. are an older couple—it’s their house, and they’ve arrived in a panic. They bring the news that a sudden blackout has swept the city. But in this rural area—with the TV and internet now down, and no cell phone service—it’s hard to know what to believe.

Should Amanda and Clay trust this couple—and vice versa? What happened back in New York? Is the vacation home, isolated from civilization, a truly safe place for their families? And are they safe from one other?

Though the book is filled with suspense, Rumaan still wants to people to be inspired to go on their own remote getaway and experience the wilds of the world again.

“We all have jobs to do and bills to pay, so I know that it can be hard to prioritize vacation. It’s an extra, an indulgence. But I really value being able to get away with my family, enjoying a break from real life,” Rumaan said in a statement. “We live in New York City, so for my family, there’s nothing more special than a holiday in a place with some green, some quiet, some fresh air. It’s a change of pace, and in my own personal experience, a little getaway gave me the big idea for my book. You can’t always go looking for inspiration, but you might be surprised where you find it."

Whether you’re looking for an artistic retreat, a writing nook of your own, or are someone just looking for a change of scenery, these 10 isolated Airbnbs each offer you the chance to get away from the “real world,” even for just a weekend. (Sans blackout, we hope.)

Villa Rosmarino: Greve in Chianti, Italy

Escaping the world for a bit could mean booking the Villa Rosmarino, a fully restored 16th-century Tuscan farmhouse. The home can fit up to eight guests and comes with a pool surrounded by olive groves and vineyards.

To book: airbnb.com, from $380/night

Farm House: Lititz, Pennsylvania

Get away to a 100-acre farm located just 15 minutes from downtown Lititz in Pennsylvania. Guests can roam the farm, visit the animals, and even purchase fresh eggs during their stay.

Keermont Vineyards Farmhouse: Western Cape, South Africa

Nature lovers can find their own little slice of paradise at the Keermont farmhouse in South Africa. The home boasts more than 240 acres of land and even has its own vineyard to explore.

To book: airbnb.com, from $366/night

Rustic-chic Foxglove Farm: Ontario, Canada

Located just one hour from Ontario, Foxglove farm will help anyone feel like they’re a world away. The home comes with four bedrooms, enough space for seven guests, and plenty of room for everyone to stretch out as it sits on 70 peaceful acres of land.

To book: airbnb.com, from $348/night

Sackett & Van Dam Guest House: Red Hook, New York

A private lake, 120 secluded acres, and a red brick barn fit for four guests. What more do you really need? Visitors can heck out the Sackett & Van Dam guest house all year round, but there’s perhaps no better time than now to escape the city and drive north for prime fall foliage season.

To book: airbnb.com, from $456/night

Podere Lamino Val d'Orcia: Pienza Monticchiello, Italy

Larger groups can find seclusion at this expansive villa in Pienza Monticchiello, Tuscany. With four bedrooms, it’s big enough for up to eight guests. You can all find solace while walking through the country estate or lounging by its sparkling blue pool that looks out to the mountains below.

To book: airbnb.com, from $299/night

Dog-friendly Farm Stay: Blanco, Texas

If you'd like to get away from other people but not from your pet, this 104-acre, dog-friendly estate in Texas is meant for you. Roam with your four-legged best bud for days and rest your heads together in the three-bedroom house at night.

To book: airbnb.com, from $365/night

Peppercorns Farmstay: New South Wales, Australia

Want to get away from everyone but your quarantine pod? You can do just that at Peppercorns Farmstay. The 15-acre farm is a smooth 2.5-hour drive from Sydney and is big enough to fit up to 12 guests across its four bedrooms. Walk the grounds, hang by the pool, or choose to do nothing at all.

To book: airbnb.com, from $357/night

Three-bedroom Villa: Montepulciano, Italy

This three-bedroom villa in Tuscany is ideal for those who want to experience civilization during the day and isolation at night. The centrally-located home is perfect for day trips to Florance, Siena, Assisi, Perugia, and Pisa. However, guests can also choose to stay on property, sit by the pool, and taste home-grown extra virgin olive oil instead.

To book: airbnb.com, from $374/night

Farm stay: Occitanie, France

The Les Barraques gite is meant for a family getaway so everyone can unwind together. You’ll never need to leave the home as it comes with its own salt water swimming pool, barbecue, bowling alley, swingset, game room, and plenty of private outdoor space to explore as a group.