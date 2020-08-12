The Very Last Blockbuster Store Is Now an Airbnb Full of Movies — and You Can Rent it For $4

The residents of Deschutes County, Oregon are about to get the ‘90s nostalgia gift of a lifetime.

You see, Deschutes County happens to be home to the very last Blockbuster store in the world. Walking into it is like walking back in time — a time when you’d peruse the video store’s aisles for hours picking out the best VHS tape for a movie night, grab a bagged popcorn, and maybe a few candy bars on the way out before being reminded to “be kind and rewind.” And this summer, store manager Sandi Harding wants her neighbors around the store to get the chance to revive this feeling for a full 24 hours by listing the property on Airbnb for a sleepover experience.

Image zoom Airbnb

Starting Aug. 17 at 1 p.m. PST on Airbnb, those living in Deschutes County can get in on the slumber party experience by requesting to book one of the three individual, one-night reservations that will take place on Sept. 18, 19, and 20. The one-night stay costs just $4, or just about the cost of a video rental.

Harding will act as host and will even pre-stock the shelves for guests with every movie they want before handing over the keys to the store for the night. It’s important to note, the store will be sanitized beforehand and all guests will be required to socially distance and are required to wear masks.

But, even if you don’t get a chance to snag a booking (or if you live outside of Deschutes County) you can still get in on the fun. Harding has set up a “callgorithm” for people to call in and get movie recommendations. Just call the store’s number at +1 (541) 385-9111, tell the staff what you like and don’t like for movie genres, and get tailored recommendations from an employee, just as you would in the ‘90s. If you want even more you can always head to the store’s website and grab some Blockbuster gear.