If you love winter and the great outdoors, you'll love these igloo accommodations in Lapland, Finland.

As the temperature heats up, it might be a good time to start planning a cool winter getaway.

Ice hotels and seasonal igloo accommodations have been gaining popularity over the years, and this particular igloo stay on Airbnb comes with cozy furnishings and a view that can't be beat.

Located in Lapland, Finland, this igloo offers a unique way to experience the beauty of the Finnish wilderness, including a chance to see the northern lights.

The exterior blends in with the icy, white landscape, while the interior is outfitted with LED lights and smooth, snowy white walls. Since it's always a negative-degree temperature inside the igloo, the Airbnb hosts have furnished the space with some snug amenities, such as a warm sleeping bag, a headlight, and even a warm nearby house with toilets, a shower, a living room, and a small kitchen, just in case the temperature gets a little too chilly. The igloo is part of a small family-run business called Lucky Ranch, a horse farm and activity center located next to Lake Pyhäjärvi and Pyhä-Luosto National Park.

Each igloo on the property can sleep up to four people. Although the beds have been made to be as comfortable as possible, the hosts note that all visitors should bring lots of thermal layers, a warm hat, socks, and gloves.

Igloo Airbnb in Pelkosenniemi, Finland Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The hosts also offer a light, self-service breakfast. If guests want to bring in food, they can use a microwave and fridge in the house's kitchen, but note that there is no oven or stove. The nearest restaurants and supermarkets are about 10 kilometers (or approximately six miles) away at a nearby ski resort.

Those who love winter, skiing, and the great outdoors are in for an excellent stay, especially since the listing has an impressive 4.8 stars.

Nightly rates begin at $131 per booking, with availability opening in December 2021.

For more information or to make a booking, visit the Snow Igloo listing on Airbnb.