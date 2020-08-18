Rent a Villa Just Like Kylie Jenner's on This Stunning Caribbean Island

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Kylie Jenner is having a big month. Not only did the beauty mogul launch a new skincare line under her eponymously named brand, but she also turned 23 years old. And, as a billionaire, of course she celebrated in style.

Image zoom Courtesy of Vrbo

In honor of her big month, Jenner jetted off to Turks and Caicos with a few friends. According to E! News, Jenner was accompanied by her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner and her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, along with fellow beauty boss Anastasia Karanikolaou. Jenner and her guests reportedly stayed in her favorite spot, the Tranquility villa, which happens to be a place you can rent for your next ultra-glamorous vacation.

As House Beautiful noted, the Tranquility Villa is listed by the luxury rental company The Source, which hosts homes across the Caribbean. While the company publicly lists many of its other properties, the one Kylie chose is so exclusive it’s not even listed, nor does its exact location appear on a map. All we know is that it’s located on the island of Providenciales, and comes with 11 bedrooms spread across 11 acres of private beach. We also can glean from Jenner’s Instagram posts that it has a gorgeous stand-alone outdoor tub, Grecian steps, a private pool, and sits directly on the sand. The only other thing we know is that the villa only accepts reservations via inquiry. Oh, and according to Private Villa Rentals, the villa starts at $35,000 per night and requires a seven-night stay.

However, if you’re okay booking something less private, you can always stay in a villa just like Kylie’s via The Source’s public listings.

Listings like Amazing Grace Villa, which is available right on VRBO. This villa is a bit smaller, clocking in with just five bedrooms, however, it comes with those gorgeous beachfront views as it too is located right on Grace Bay on the Island of Providenciales. It comes with some 9,000 square feet of living space and has 600 feet of private beachfront access on 18 acres of land. That means you’d technically have more land to roam than Jenner and her friends.

Image zoom Courtesy of Vrbo