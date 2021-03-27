This Stunning Vacation Home in Iceland Has a Hot Tub for Taking in Sweeping Mountain Views

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

In March, the nation of Iceland announced it will now welcome vaccinated tourists from the U.S. and UK without having to quarantine or take a test for COVID-19. This means, if you've received the shot, you can hop on a plane with a little more ease to finally take that vacation you've been longing for. And, we've got just the right place for you to stay.

Kleif Farm, located in the small town of Mosfellsbaer, just outside of Reykjavík, is a stunning oasis waiting to welcome you with open arms. At the farm, guests will find complete solitude as there isn't another soul in sight, but all the modern amenities one needs to fully enjoy a vacation.

"Kleif Farm is a hideaway that's immersed in nature while still being close to the city of Reykjavik," the home owners explained on their Welcome Beyond page. "Kleif means 'the mountain pass,' with the property surrounded by rugged peaks and hills."

Kleif Farm Iceland rental property Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Welcome Beyond

Kleif Farm Iceland rental property Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Welcome Beyond

The home could make for an ideal place for you and your vaccinated friends and family to gather as it comes with five bedrooms and is large enough to sleep up to 10 guests.

On the main floor of the home, guests will find a massive open-plan living area with plush leather sofas, and a dining table that can fit everyone, both of which look out to the grounds thanks to a massive picture window across one wall.

On the same floor, guests can cook up meals in the kitchen space, which looks out into the living area, making it an entertainer's dream. (There's even a second kitchen where guests can bring in a private chef who can work without disturbing any of the guests.) Don't worry about chilly nights, as this home also comes with a fireplace to keep everyone toasty.

Just outside, guests will also find an oversized terrace, complete with a hot tub where they can soak for hours while taking in the panoramic mountain views.

Kleif Farm Iceland rental property Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Welcome Beyond

The house, the owners add, "provides an opportunity for family and friends to connect in a place that's surrounded by nature — the farmland with its mountains, horses, and sheep are right outside your front door. It's a beautiful hideaway to escape and relax in while still being very close to many of Iceland's popular tourist destinations."