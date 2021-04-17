Airbnb bedroom with bed and beam ceiling and barn door
Looking for an Upstate Escape? I’d Return to This Charming Hudson Valley Airbnb in a Heartbeat
Exposed beams, a sliding barn door, vintage decor... this Airbnb has it all.
These days, many of our vacations are closer to home than we're used to. It might be a while before I'm jetting off to Paris again, but that doesn't mean I can't still enjoy a relaxing getaway and a break from my typical surroundings. Living in New York City, the Hudson Valley is one of the most manageable options for a weekend trip, since it's accessible by both car and train. Within an hour or two, you can be completely transported to a charming town with access to hiking, nature preserves, and, often, stunning views of the Hudson River. Kingston, NY, for example, offers plenty of small town appeal with an impressive selection of restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and retail that rivals even the coolest Brooklyn neighborhoods. That's why I opted to stay in an Airbnb in Kingston for my most recent trip upstate, and it did not disappoint.
Based on convenience alone, this Airbnb is a must-stay, considering its location on a quaint street in Kingston's Stockade District within walking distance of plenty of restaurants and shopping (hello, coffee and breakfast sandwiches at Kingston Bread + Bar and pizza at Lola). But beyond its ideal location and friendly host, this rental is impossibly stylish, filled with charming details that made me feel right at home.
This Airbnb is the perfect size for one or two people, whether you're embarking on a solo retreat, couples' getaway, or friendship trip, since it comes with a (very comfortable) queen-size bed, as well as an air mattress if needed. You'll also find a sofa, dining table and two chairs, well-equipped kitchen, TV with all the streaming services you could want, and a sliding barn-style door that separates the bedroom from the kitchen and dining space if you choose. Midcentury design details and vintage decor throughout bring the whole space together. And while I didn't bring along any pets myself, the apartment is dog-friendly, and there's a spacious shared backyard to boot.
My boyfriend and I only stayed in this upstate apartment for a weekend, but I could have easily stayed longer, based on just how comfortable the space was. I even would have been happy to work remotely from this Airbnb, since it has a desk in the bedroom and dining table in the kitchen, offering plenty of room for two people to work in separate spaces. I've been in plenty of hotel rooms and vacation rentals where I felt like I was constantly stepping over my travel companions, as well as occasionally some spaces that felt unnecessarily spacious and cold, and luckily, this apartment was just right.
