 Looking for an Upstate Escape? I’d Return to This Charming Hudson Valley Airbnb in a Heartbeat 

These days, many of our vacations are closer to home than we're used to. It might be a while before I'm jetting off to Paris again, but that doesn't mean I can't still enjoy a relaxing getaway and a break from my typical surroundings. Living in New York City, the Hudson Valley is one of the most manageable options for a weekend trip, since it's accessible by both car and train. Within an hour or two, you can be completely transported to a charming town with access to hiking, nature preserves, and, often, stunning views of the Hudson River. Kingston, NY, for example, offers plenty of small town appeal with an impressive selection of restaurants, bars, coffee shops, and retail that rivals even the coolest Brooklyn neighborhoods. That's why I opted to stay in an Airbnb in Kingston for my most recent trip upstate, and it did not disappoint.