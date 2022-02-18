This Tiny Home Is Suspended on a Cliff Over Kentucky's Red River Gorge — and the Views Are Epic

Exterior of the first structure at Cliff Dweller, which includes the kitchen, bathroom and lofted sleeping area

If climbing straight up a cliff and perching yourself precariously on its face to catch a little shut-eye sounds like a relaxing vacation, then this Airbnb is for you.

Located in Kentucky's Red River Gorge, the Airbnb is known as "Cliff Dweller," which is an apt name, seeing as the tiny home really is bolted directly into a cliff.

Walking down the stairs and bridge from Cliff Dweller Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

According to the listing, the journey to the Airbnb begins by hiking up several hundred suspended stairs. Don't worry, guests can take as much time as they need to get to the top.

Once there, guests will be greeted by an adorable and surprisingly modern space. The space includes a fully functional kitchen, bathroom, and two bedrooms, making it big enough for four people.

In the kitchen, guests will find a raw-edge bench, table, and chairs for dining, along with a sink, fridge, cooktop, and pots and pans to prepare meals.

The suspended main queen sized bedroom at Cliff Dweller Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The spiral staircase up to the suspended master bedroom at Cliff Dweller Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The first bedroom can be found in the loft space, with an ultra-cozy queen bed that looks out into the wilderness. For the primary bedrooms, guests have to climb a few more stairs but are rewarded at the top with another queen bed that looks out a picture window onto the treetops. There's even a rooftop patio, complete with a swinging chair that dangles from the cliff's edge. It's a once-in-a-lifetime stay, and one you'll never forget, according to those who've stayed there before.

This natural rock formation protects the main bedroom and viewing deck from the elements at Cliff Dweller Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The viewing deck on top of the main bedroom at Cliff Dweller Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

"Really great views from all levels and super cool experience for a short getaway. The Red River Gorge Ziplining and Gorge Underground Kayaking were some great activities nearby," one guest wrote of their stay.

"Cliff Dweller is an amazing experience that we highly recommend. It had all the amenities we expected and needed, the tiny houses were so cozy, the beds comfy, and all was great," another added.