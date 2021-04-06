Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This $10,000 per Night Maui Estate Sits on One of America's Most Beautiful Beaches — and Sleeps 16

It's time to retire the fake Zoom backgrounds and exchange them for the real thing. And there's no better place to do that than the eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom Ka'anapali Beachfront Estate.

The luxury vacation rental is located on the famed Ka'anapali Beach along Maui's stunning western shore. It's a villa large enough to fit your entire extended family, making it an ideal spot for your first post-pandemic gathering. It's also a place where you can come and stay for weeks on end for a work-from-anywhere getaway you'll never forget.

As its VRBO listing explains, the home can comfortably sleep 16 people. The 11,000 square-foot home comes with an open-air feel thanks to its sliding walls that open completely up to let the Hawaiian breezes flow through.

Ka’anapali Beachfront Estate luxury rental house Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Ka’anapali Beachfront Estate

The home comes with a heated outdoor pool and hot tub so you can take a dip no matter the weather, as well as an outdoor dining area with built-in BBQ, which is the perfect spot for a sunset meal.

The house even has a personal gym, pool table, garden courtyard with Koi pond, along with a media room so everyone can gather for movie night. The home's fully equipped gourmet kitchen also makes for a superb place for breakfast meals together to plot the rest of your day, even if that's just lounging by the pool or going for a swim at Ka'anapali Beach just steps away.

Want to know what it's like to stay there? Just read the reviews.

"Amazing I feel is an accurate word for the experience this home provided for our traveling group," guest Dan G. wrote on VRBO. "We were able to enjoy a full week and this gorgeous and super clean vacation home and nothing disappointed us. The beach access is amazing, the fully stocked kitchen was easy to navigate, the beds were comfortable and the air conditioning worked amazingly."