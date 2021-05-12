Have a cool space you're not using? You can rent it out on this new website.

This New Website Allows People to Rent Privately Owned Tennis Courts, Boats, Home Gyms, and More

These days, it seems like nothing is off-limits to buy, sell, share, or trade on a peer-to-peer basis. We use Uber and Lyft to catch a ride anywhere, anytime; Airbnb brings us into the homes of locals while traveling; and Poshmark lets anyone clear out their closet or update their wardrobe in a flash.

In 2018, Swimply broke into the market, offering people an easy way to find and rent privately owned pools. Now, the same company is introducing a new concept: Joyspace, an app and website that is "democratizing luxury by allowing owners of awesome spaces to share them by the hour with those who would like to enjoy them."

Joyspace goes beyond pools, allowing people to list any kind of space they privately own, from basketball and tennis courts to decked-out backyards, gyms, or home theaters. The website even notes docked boats and hot tubs as potentially listable spaces.

Like the users of its predecessor Swimply, hosts on Joyspace will have the opportunity to earn "an effortless income from [their] underutilized space." As the site states, "Cover your operating expenses, turn a profit, and make other families happy."

Romantic Dinner on Motor Yacht at Sunset Credit: Dreamer Company/Getty Images

Joyspace is not currently available for use, but both hosts and renters can sign up for the waiting list and be notified when the platform officially opens for business.

For more information, head to the official Joyspace website. In the meantime, if you're interested in renting a pool to beat the upcoming summer heat, check out Swimply's website.