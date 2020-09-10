You Can Rent This HGTV Host's Actual House on Airbnb

If you’re anything like us, odds are you’ve been watching hours and hours of HGTV over these very strange last few months. That means you’ve likely seen Jasmine Roth’s work as the host of Hidden Potential and seen just how quickly she can turn a plain house into a custom gem. And now, you can experience that magic for yourself, as Roth is currently renting out her actual home on Airbnb.

House Beautiful reported Roth put her Huntington Beach, California home on the market after moving into a new home just down the block. But, she made sure to leave behind all her personalized special touches in her new rental.

"We've never done anything like this," Roth told House Beautiful. "Being able to share it with people is exciting and a little nerve-wracking."

The home, known as the 11th Street Retreat, is open for rentals starting Oct. 1. It comes with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, making it an ideal spot for up to nine guests.

As the listing describes, the "California Cape Cod" home comes with a large enclosed patio with seating for 14 guests. On the patio, guests can also congregate around the gas fire pit to stay cozy in colder months while listening to music thanks to the Control 4 Smart Home audio system.

Inside, guests can also hang out in the living room on the oversized sectional sofa and watch movies on the flatscreen tv, which also come with its own surround sound. On the first floor they can also all dine around the table with seating for eight.

Sure, the rest of the home is nice but the kitchen is the real star of the show. Its marble countertops, beadboard cabinets, and industrial cabinet hardware make it a design-lover dream. Guests can cook on the 48-inch Viking range with griddle, double oven, and restaurant-style hood. Guests can also get a taste of the outside in the home’s interior courtyard located off the kitchen, where they’ll also find the built-in DCS gas BBQ.

