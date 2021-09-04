Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Gaze at the Pyramids While Soaking in a Jacuzzi at This Affordable Airbnb in Egypt

Apartment with Jacuzzi and views of the Pyramids in Cairo, Egypt

It's always a treat to get an Airbnb that has a clear view of a major landmark like the Eiffel Tower or the Colosseum, but this one is near one of the original Seven Wonders of the World.

This truly unique listing in Cairo, Egypt is a luxurious stay with plenty of space to relax, but it's also only five minutes away from the pyramids of Giza. In fact, it's so close that you can see them right from the bedroom window.

Apartment with Jacuzzi and views of the Pyramids in Cairo, Egypt Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The modern studio is located in the neighborhood Nazlet Al Semman and includes a bathroom, kitchenette, and sleeps up to three people between a sofa bed and a king size bed. In addition, guests will be able to enjoy fresh, pure Egyptian cotton linen and towels.

Apartment with Jacuzzi and views of the Pyramids in Cairo, Egypt Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

While you're not exploring the busy streets of Giza, the studio is also outfitted with air conditioning, Wi-Fi, cable TV and Chrome Cast, a Nespresso machine and free water, tea, and coffee capsules to use with it. And since the host, Xuru, is a Super Host, they are committed to Airbnb's standards for cleaning and have received many highly rated reviews from past guests.

There is also a two-person jacuzzi tub perfectly placed right near a window where you can gaze at the pyramids against the sunset (or sunrise). In addition to being only five minutes from the pyramid gates, there is also a pharmacy, supermarket, and a bazaar within a few steps of the studio. The host can also arrange airport pick-up and drop-off as well as planned excursions booked in advance.

Apartment with Jacuzzi and views of the Pyramids in Cairo, Egypt Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

And surprisingly enough, the listing is also highly affordable at only $55 per night — which is highly comparable to local hotels, considering the comfortable and clean amenities that the host provides.

For more information or to make a booking, visit the Jacuzzi By The Historic Giza Pyramids listing on Airbnb.