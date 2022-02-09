Want to fly under-the-radar for a while? We've got a vacation rental for that.

There's an 'Invisible' Mirrored Cube Tucked Into the California Woods — and You Can Book It on Airbnb

If you're hoping to hide from the rest of the world for a while, this magical Airbnb just outside Santa Barbara, California can help.

Located in the woods on its own three-acre plot, sits the mirrored glass cube, which its owners say was created with "great intention, creativity & love." The unique retreat includes the private glass cottage, which holds a single, cozy bed.

Glass Cottage in the mountains of Santa Barbara, California Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

"The glass house is a gorgeous modern design with two walls of thick solid glass, which gives the illusion of being outside, but the feeling of cozy protection," the owners wrote on their Airbnb listing. "The space is creekside under giant sycamores, native oaks. Outside mirrored walls give the illusion of being invisible as it reflects the surrounding woods and grove. The glass house has a very luxurious, organic feeling, brilliantly bringing the inside and outside worlds together in beautiful harmony."

The stay also includes the use of the cube's outside lounge kitchen, a dreamy redwood outside shower/bath that is open to the elements, along with a pool, hot tub, and hammocks for relaxing. The hosts even throw in some fresh eggs from their chickens, so you don't even have to worry about breakfast. And though the property is completely off the grid, it's located just minutes to the beach, hiking trails, wine tastings, and downtown Santa Barbara, so you can be in the middle of all the action in a snap. The showers, hot tub, and pool are all common spaces, shared with guests staying at the property's other cottages. However, you can book the entire grove for yourself and up to four guests if you want total privacy. Best of all, the property is dog friendly, so you can bring your four-legged friend along for the fun, too (for an extra fee).

"This has been such a passion of mine, sharing my land," the owner shared. "Letting nature be of benefit to people who are making their beautiful memories here. It's an honor to have visitors be part of the unfolding story of my home. I've marveled at the care and respect people bring, so a place like this can exist for the enjoyment of all — including the trees, the critters, the intact ecosystem I get to be a hostess to. Makes my heart glad."