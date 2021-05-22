Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

You've never had a nightlight like this.

See the Northern Lights From Your Bedroom in This Cozy Glass House in Iceland

Exterior of the Glass cottage with Hot tub "Blár" in Iceland under Norther Lights

Exterior of the Glass cottage with Hot tub "Blár" in Iceland under Norther Lights

Now you can get the perfect view of the Northern Lights from your bedroom.

This stunning Airbnb stay just outside Hella, a small town in Southern Iceland, is an ideal place to enjoy a remote vacation without sacrificing comfort — and it will give you a gorgeous view.

The studio-style home is made partially out of glass, including part of the ceiling, so you can view the billions of stars in the night sky, or if you stay any time in winter, a breathtaking view of the Northern Lights from your bedroom, as well as a view of one of the largest Icelandic volcanoes, Hekla.

The bed and view from inside the glass home in Iceland Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

But even though it's made of glass, the home is still comfortable and cozy, even when the weather is freezing. In addition, guests can enjoy the home's terrace and hot tub year-round. Although you may not need to worry about people walking by since it's fairly remote, the home also offers some privacy, especially in the bathroom, thanks to a two-way mirror effect on the walls. The home also comes with a fully-equipped kitchen.

The town of Hella is about 58 miles from Reykjavik and has less than 1,000 people, but outdoorsy guests can enjoy plenty of activities nearby, including hiking, horseback riding, dog sledding, or fishing on the Ytri-Rangá river. Or, you can travel inland and take a tour of the Golden Circle, including Gullfoss waterfall, the Geysir Geothermal Area, and Þingvellir National Park; or tour many other attractions like the Thjofafoss, Aegissidufoss or Urridafoss waterfalls, or the Sólheimajökull glacier. There are a number of popular tours in the area, depending on where you want to go, according to Arctic Adventures.

The kitchen inside the Glass cottage with Hot tub "Blár" in Iceland Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Southwest Iceland has a lot of geothermal activity, so you can find lots of opportunities to soak in naturally heated pools and lagoons.

The hot tub outside the glass home in Iceland Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Nightly rates begin at $506 and the home can host only two people. Although it may not be suitable for children, this stay also allows pets.

For more information or to make a booking, visit the "Blár" (blue, in English) glass cottage listing on Airbnb.