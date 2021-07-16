You Can Have a Sleepover in a Real-life Ice Cream Truck

Ice cream lovers, now's your chance to satisfy your sweet tooth in the best popsicle way.

In honor of National Ice Cream Day on Sunday, July 18, Booking.com is offering fans the ultimate "Sundae Funday" promotion.

The booking website is outfitting a real-life and fully functional ice cream truck for two lucky ice cream lovers to enjoy a sleepover in. The decked out truck will be located in Union Square Park in New York City. The lucky people who win the "gelato-ry" will be given an overnight stay in the truck as well as a very sweet itinerary of ice cream-themed things to do during the stay, including a downtown Manhattan ice cream shop walking tour, tickets to the Museum of Ice Cream, and more.

The ice cream truck even comes complete with a fully-stocked fridge, milkshake making station, and an all-you-can-eat toppings bar. The fridge is packed with plenty of fun and unexpected flavors like Japanese Matcha, Tahitian Vanilla, Chilean Corn Crema, and Italian Blood Orange Gelato. The truck also comes outfitted with a double bed so you can truly live your best life spooning your favorite dessert. Bathroom and shower facilities are located in a trailer next to the truck so your stay is as comfortable as possible.

Only two people will be able to win this exclusive offer, but each lucky person will be able to bring one guest for their stay. No one should have to eat ice cream alone (unless that's your thing).

In order to enter, visit Booking.com on Friday, July 16, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET. Overnight stays are available on Saturday, July 17, 2021 or Sunday, July 18, 2021, for just $7.18. Potential guests must be over 21 to enter.

For more information or to try to book this promotion, visit the Booking.com website.