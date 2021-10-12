You Can Now Rent the Villa Where 'James Bond' Was Created on Airbnb

It's time to take a vacation that's shaken, not stirred.

In October, "No Time to Die," the 25th installment of the James Bond franchise, finally made its way to movie theaters around the globe. To honor this monumental moment in cinema, Fleming Villa, the former home of Ian Fleming, author of the original spy novels, went up for rent on Airbnb.

The luxury villa located in Oracabessa, Jamaica, was where Fleming spent the majority of his time while working on the epic novels.

View from the back of Fleming Villa Credit: Nacho Dorado/Courtesy of Airbnb

The pool at Fleming Villa Credit: Nacho Dorado/Courtesy of Airbnb

"This boho-chic villa sits along the iconic beachfront of GoldenEye Resort," the owners write on the home's Airbnb listing. "Laze in a hammock slung between the trees, float across the lagoon-like shallows of the swimming pool, and round out a day in the sun with an alfresco soak in the clawfoot bathtub."

An outdoor bathtub at Fleming Villa Credit: Nacho Dorado/Courtesy of Airbnb

The home comes with five bedrooms spread across three buildings, including three bedrooms in the main house. There, guests will find a primary bedroom with a king bed, ensuite bathroom, and an outdoor shower and tub. There are two other smaller rooms, but each one still comes with an outdoor tub for soaking.

There's a separate bedroom in the poolhouse with its own king bed, as well as an outdoor rain shower and private terrace. The last bedroom is located in the "sweet spot cottage." It too has a king bed, as well as an outdoor rain shower and a private balcony.

the bedroom at Fleming Villa Credit: Nacho Dorado/Courtesy of Airbnb

Other amenities include the use of the resort's tennis courts, yoga studio, and watersport equipment for exploring the stunning surroundings. The villa even comes with its own private butler service and a personal chef, who can whip up a poolside meal for some al fresco dining for up to 12 guests. All you need to do is pack your tux and tell Moneypenny you'll be out of office for a few days.