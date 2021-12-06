You Can Rent the 'House of Gucci' Villa on Lake Como — for One Night Only

Lake Como certainly has no shortage of exceptional properties. From royal mansions that once hosted the likes of Napoleon to modern homes that offer all the luxuries a celebrity-loved spot (hello, George Clooney) calls for, the stunning Lake Como serves as background to some of the most jaw-dropping villas in Italy. And that certainly includes the 16th-century Villa Balbiano that served as the home of Al Pacino's character, Aldo Gucci, in the blockbuster "House of Gucci." In the movie, starring Adam Driver as Maurizio Gucci and Lady Gaga as his sinister ex-wife, Patrizia Reggiani, the palazzo is seen multiple times, including during Aldo Gucci's lavish birthday party. Now, you and a guest can stay in the property for one night only thanks to Airbnb.

The fountain at Villa Balbiano: The “House of Gucci” on Lake Como Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

A living room at Villa Balbiano: The “House of Gucci” on Lake Como Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

And you can rest assured that the villa is just as opulent in real life as it is in the movie. Located on the Western shore of Lake Como in Ossuccio, Italy, the historical palazzo is one of the largest private residences in the area spanning 12,916 square feet. It has seven marble bathrooms and six suites, designed by interiors extraordinaire Jacques Garcia, who is also behind the curation of The Peninsula Paris and The NoMad Hotel in New York City.

The villa is like a museum, filled with objets d'art and antique furniture. Its walls are decorated with 17th-century frescoes painted by the Recchi brothers and Agostino Silva. A formal dining room, a library, four salons, a studio, and an indoor pool all add to the property's opulence. The magnificent property stands on a three-acre lot that includes another swimming pool, a private pier, a boathouse, and award-winning gardens.

The master bathroom at Villa Balbiano: The “House of Gucci” on Lake Como Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The master bedroom at Villa Balbiano: The “House of Gucci” on Lake Como Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The palazzo was built in 1596 by Cardinal Tolomeo Gallio, whose family belonged to the nobility of Como and had another castle in the northern part of the lake. In 1787, the villa was sold to another Cardinal, Angelo Maria Durini, who renovated it and used it to host social events and parties.