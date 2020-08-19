You Can Cruise Around Seattle in a Hot Tub Boat

What’s better than a scenic ride on a boat? A scenic ride on a boat with a hot tub.

Finding the right, socially distanced pastime for the summer can be difficult — unless you’re in the Seattle area, that is. A company that makes boats equipped with hot tubs that people can drive around Lake Union in Seattle, Washington is quite possibly the best way to enjoy the day with your friends or family, Lonely Planet reported.

Image zoom Courtesy of Hot Tub Boats

The aptly-named Hot Tub Boats rentals fit up to six people, so it is ideal for families or groups of friends who are quarantining together. Each boat has an electric motor that allows the vessel to go up to five miles per hour, so all you need is a valid driver’s license to operate it. The boats also have diesel heaters, so the water is always 104 degrees Fahrenheit whether rain, snow, or shine (which is good, because it does tend to rain a lot in Seattle).

Boat renters can bring along food, drink, phones, Bluetooth speakers, towels or whatever small items they would like to have on their voyage since each boat has dry storage. Alcohol, however, is not permitted if you are renting. Renters can also change into swimsuits and store any items they want to keep safe at the rental facility.

While some people get a little nervous about hot tubs (and their cleanliness) even in the best of times, the company cleans, sanitizes, and changes out the hot tub water on the boats after every usage, according to Lonely Planet.

Each boat is available for $350 per party for the first two hours plus an extra $100 for each hour after that. Or, you can contact the company directly to see if you can purchase a boat for your very own. Reservations can be made up to one year in advance (though all renters should note the company’s cancellation policies).