This Massive Airbnb Has Its Own Golf Course — Plus Private Horseback Riding, Hiking, and Fishing

Ready to travel again but still want to avoid the crowds? There's an Airbnb for that.

Tucked away in Middletown Springs, Vermont, sits the stunning Honey Pond Farm Estate, a gorgeous home nestled on 575 private acres of land all for guests to roam. The land also boasts plenty of activities to fill the time, including tennis and bocce courts, ponds equipped with paddle boats and fishing equipment, horse pastures to ride through, more than 10 miles of private hiking trails, and even its very own private golf course.

The golf course at Honey Pond Farm Estate with Private Golf Course Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The tennis court at Honey Pond Farm Estate with Private Golf Course Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

"The centerpiece of this ultimate playground is the USGA-rated private golf course comprised of three greens, multiple fairways, and 26 tees," the homeowners explain on the Airbnb listing. The course includes epic views of the surrounding mountains, which will make you feel like you're truly the last golfer on Earth.

Beyond the course, the home itself is a beauty. It too is a massive masterpiece with more than 7,300-square-feet of space to spread out in, including eight bedrooms and six bathrooms. There's even an attached cottage for those in your travel party who require a little more privacy, as well as a plethora of common spaces for gathering together including the oversized chef's kitchen, game room, bar, dining room, living room, and more.

View from the porch at Honey Pond Farm Estate with Private Golf Course Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

View of Honey Pond Farm Estate with Private Golf Course from the lake Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

But the amenities don't stop there. The home also comes with a wine cellar, pizza oven, a personal gym, fire pits for chilly nights, and of course, several golf carts so you can get around.

"Honey Pond Farm is the perfect place to relax and unwind for people of all ages," the owners add. "We like to relax but we like to have fun too!"