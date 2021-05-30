You Could Stay at This Stunning African Wildlife Conservancy Lodge For Just $11

Looking for a dream trip that won't break the bank in 2021? How does $11 for a stay at a private wildlife conservancy in Kenya sound?

Yes, this is a real place known as Hippo Point. It's a private wildlife conservancy that sleeps up to 20 humans and is also home to more than 1,200 animals. And it's available on the home-swapping platform Love Home Swap, meaning members can book this stay for the cost of about two lattes.

Here's how the home swap program works: Members can choose from a classic, "simultaneous" swap, where they swap houses with someone else, either at the same time or on different dates, or a non-simultaneous points swap, allowing them to travel without having to match their plans with another member. To join, members can choose from three different monthly plans; lite ($11), standard ($13), and platinum ($15) for unlimited swaps.

"American interest in home swapping has increased significantly over the past year, so much so that U.S. members now represent the majority of our members — more than any other country," Célia Pronto, managing director at Love Home Swap, told Travel + Leisure. "We're seeing swaps arranged for both domestic getaways, alongside a growing interest from our members looking to plan their next vacation once international travel restrictions are lifted. Not only does the power of home swapping bring our members unique accommodation like this Private African Wildlife Conservancy, but it also provides a more affordable, sustainable, and authentic experience compared to a short-term rental. It's also ideal for those craving a safe change of scenery because there's always a sense of trust with the members you're swapping with."

Interior of the manor granary at the Private African Safari Credit: Courtesy of Love Home Swap

With this particular home swap, guests can book the compound that sits between two lakes at an altitude of 6,200 ft. The country house features a luxury outdoor dining space for dinner in the wild, an enclosed pool, and balconies overlooking the 1,300-acre Kenyan safari lands, which you can explore by booking a guide once you're there.

The manor dining room at the Private African Safari Credit: Courtesy of Love Home Swap