Rent This Buckingham Palace-themed Trailer in the UK for a ‘Royal’ Vacation

Adding “royal” to just about anything will make it feel a whole lot fancier. Need proof? Just check out Her Majesty's Royal Caravan, a two-bedroom mobile home you can book for your next vacation to Scarborough, England.

Parkdean Resorts unveiled the new Royal Caravan, which it says was designed to look like a replica of Queen’s royal residence at Buckingham Palace.

“Turn your staycation into a royal affair, the regal caravan comprising a plush drawing room accented with a chaise lounge, decadent chandelier and monumental thrones to command from,” the resort wrote on its website about the caravan now parked at Cayton Bay Holiday Park. “Although the open-plan kitchen is no place for a royal, this filigree laced haven will turn any task into a fairytale.”

Image zoom Parkdean Resorts

The mobile home comes with plenty of royal touches including chandeliers in every room, including the bathroom, which also comes with a gold-plated toilet and sink.

Image zoom Parkdean Resorts

The mobile home also has custom gold and red velvet thrones, a rather regal four-poster bed in the master bedroom, and even has a royal dog bed with gold-plated dog bowls because even your four-legged companions are treated like royalty in this stunning rental.

“Every detail has been kept to the absolute highest standard with each and every room full of authenticity, transporting its guests to the Queen's lavish abode,” the company shared in a statement.