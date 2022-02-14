It's on five, highly coveted private acres near Grace Bay.

This Turks and Caicos Villa Costs up to $40,000 a Night — Take a Peek Inside

Grace Bay in Turks and Caicos draws vacationers to its soft, white-sand beaches with its clear, turquoise-tinted waters. And while most of the T&C action is concentrated around the famous Grace Bay Beach, if you are looking for a more secluded stretch of sand away from the crowds, we have the perfect luxury rental for you: Hawksbill Estate.

Edge Retreats Hawksbill villas in Turks and Caicos, luxury spaces with beautiful ocean views and palm trees Credit: Edge Retreats ©

The secluded property sits on the dreamiest five acres in Grace Bay — with swaying palms lining the sun-drenched shores of the Caribbean. And it's all yours to enjoy. Thanks to the villa's oversized windows and French doors, jaw-dropping beach and sea vistas are visible from nearly every room.

The modern estate features eight spacious bedrooms (perfect for a family or friends' getaway) spread between several buildings. The living room/dining room features soaring ceilings, exposed wooden beams, and an open-concept plan ideal for entertaining. The earthy color palette is punctuated by pops of vibrant color through lush greenery and artworks. The indoor amenities include a private movie theater, gym, gourmet kitchen, and lounge space with games and a large-screen TV.

But guests of this impressive property will certainly spend most of their time outside. With two swimming pools and multiple sundecks, this property is a haven for sunbathers. And when the sun sets, take a dip in the jacuzzi and enjoy some stargazing with a glass of Champagne. The beach is just a few steps from the house and provides the perfect setting for an early morning yoga session, though guests might prefer to grab a stand-up paddleboard and explore the scenic shoreline of Grace Bay on their own.

And while Hawksbill Estate feels secluded, it's actually a short drive away from Providenciales' top dining and shopping spots, so you're never too far away from top-notch entertainment.