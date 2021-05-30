This Airbnb in the California Desert Is Glamorous, Modern, and Totally Private

Secluded but stylish is the name of the game.

A dream trip to the California desert can also be stylish.

Hawk & Mesa is a gorgeous two-bedroom home in the Yucca Valley that has pretty much anything you could want in a glamorous Airbnb — and then some. The Pipes Canyon home was designed by Los Angeles-based Jeremy Levine Design, and has room for four people (two king-sized beds), plus a modern kitchen, a huge, airy living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, modern bathrooms, and plenty of beautiful views of the desert.

Built on 120 acres, the property has lots of room to explore and enjoy the great outdoors, where you can spot boulders, ancient junipers, desert oaks, and Joshua trees all around. Guests can also sip some wine by the fire pit or on the home's expansive patio, enjoy a delicious barbecue, or soak in the hot tub. There's even a "cowboy tub," which is described as "a repurposed galvanized stock tank offering cool dips in warm weather," according to the property listing.

Airbnb California Desert Home in Yucca Valley Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Airbnb California Desert Home in Yucca Valley Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

While a four-wheel-drive car is not required to get to the house, many of the roads are dirt roads since the home is quite remote. But this also means you can enjoy a relaxing trip with no nosy neighbors.

But rest assured, you can still reach civilization, too. The home is only a 10-minute drive to Pioneertown and only 20 minutes from Yucca Valley. So if you need groceries or want to do a little shopping, you don't have to plan your whole day around it. And for hikers and stargazers, the Sand to Snow National Monument is also nearby.

Airbnb California Desert Home in Yucca Valley Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

This Airbnb stay is professionally hosted by Homestead Modern. Dogs are welcome, but there is a one time fee of $60. Nightly rates begin at $776.

For more information or to book this dreamy stay, visit the Hawk & Mesa listing on Airbnb.