This Teeny-tiny 'Harry Potter' House Is the Most Magical Listing on Airbnb

Image zoom Airbnb

Harry Potter’s cupboard under the stairs wasn’t nearly as cool as this place.

According to Insider, a 300-square-foot rental on Airbnb has just a little bit of magic in it. The tiny house, located on a 30-acre farm in Marlboro, New York is decked out in Harry Potter style.

Image zoom Airbnb

Though it’s quite small, it’s an especially cozy stay for any Potterhead.

Much like the magical tents from the Potter books and movies (which are astoundingly bigger on the inside), this little listing packs in quite a few amenities in such a small space. It surprisingly sleeps four people in three beds. One bed is on the main floor while the other two are lofted, according to Insider. The house also includes a bathroom and a kitchenette with a mini-fridge, microwave, induction stovetop, French press, electric kettle, and toaster.

In addition, you can also have a cookout under the stars using the fire pit and outdoor dining set. According to the listing, the space can potentially accommodate more than four people if needed, as long as extra guests provide their own tents and sleeping gear to stay outside. Extra fees may apply in these situations.

Image zoom Airbnb

But aside from amenities, any Potter-loving guest can appreciate the little, magical details that this Airbnb host put into the tiny space. Upon walking in, guests will notice the “floating” candles on the ceiling as well as Potter-themed bedspreads and pillows with phrases and spells on them like, “Expecto Patronum!” and “I solemnly swear that I am up to no good.” The entire house is a send up to the Wizarding World.

There are even copies of the Quibbler and the Daily Prophet to peruse while you sip on your morning coffee (or tea, if you want to be extra authentic). And if you still want to keep in touch with the “Muggle World,” fear not: the house also has WiFi.

As an added bonus, along with being able to stay at this unique listing, guests will be able to take home their very own Hogwarts diploma, according to the listing description.

Image zoom Airbnb

While guests enjoy the magical, tiny house, they can also drink in the beautiful scenery of the Hudson Valley while they’re at it. The house is only a quick 90 minutes north of New York City and boasts 360-views of gorgeous New York nature. “Don't be surprised if you see coyotes, families of deer, and every type of bird you could imagine — not to mention more butterflies than you've ever seen, depending on the season,” the host wrote on the listing.

The house is currently renting for $179 per night and is only booking through the end of May at the moment. To make your booking or for more information, visit the listing on Airbnb.