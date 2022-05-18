9 Magical 'Harry Potter'-themed Airbnbs Around the World
The wizarding world of Harry Potter has been helping our collective imagination grow for more than two decades. From books to movies, and finally its own theme park lands, the franchise has helped us all experience a little more, well, magic. But if all those things aren't enough for you Potterheads out there, we've got one more way to feel like a student at Hogwarts: Renting a Harry Potter-themed Airbnb.
Muggles across the world have transformed their homes into Potter-style getaways, and they're inviting their fellow fanatics to join in the fun by booking their spaces on Airbnb. Here are nine Harry Potter-themed Airbnbs you can book around the globe — from Florida to the United Kingdom — right now.
The Dorm Room: Georgia, United States
This tiny home in Georgia comes packed with charm and magic. Inside, guests will find everything from "magical relics" to Harry Potter games, books, and movies. The space is one long unit, including a living room and kitchen area with a fold-out queen-size sofa bed, two twin beds in a Hogwarts-style dorm room setting, and a bathroom on the far end, making it ideal for a family or small group trip. Book it now starting at $120/night.
De Vere House: Lavenham, England, United Kingdom
De Vere House sits in the midst of Lavenham, one of Britain's coolest medieval villages, and also happens to appear in the Harry Potter films as Godric's Hollow. The home comes with two four-poster beds, along with a private guest sitting room, a fireplace for chilly nights, and a courtyard garden for warmer days. Guests here will not only enjoy the charms of the English countryside but will also receive a full English breakfast for good measure. Book it now starting at $234/night.
Wizards Hollow: North Carolina, United States
Create lasting memories by booking a night or two in Wizards Hollow. Located just 10 minutes north of downtown Asheville, this charming home sits nestled within the Blue Ridge Mountains. The mini-castle comes with 600 square feet of space, including one full bedroom, a full kitchen, and a bath. There are plenty of potions inside the home for you to play with for good measure. Book it now starting at $364/night.
The Wizard's Gite: Colmar, France
Spend a few nights in your own mini school for witchcraft and wizardry in France with a stay at The Wizard's Gite. The two-bedroom home looks like a perfectly appointed dorm at Hogwarts, including stone walls, vintage framed images of wizards and magical beings from the books, and cozy four-poster beds lined with banners in the same crimson red and yellow fans will recognize from the films. Book it now starting at $136/night.
Wizarding Home: Florida, United States
Heading to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter? This home in Kissimmee is ideal for your stay. The five-bedroom home sits just 10 miles from the Universal theme parks and is just mere minutes from Disney for those looking to do a two-for-one visit. It also comes packed with games (including a Nintendo system) to keep everyone entertained all day and all night. Book it now starting at $136/night.
The Common Room: British Columbia, Canada
Are you a full-fledged Gryffindor? Come stay in The Common Room, modeled after the Gryffindor common room at Hogwarts. The home comes with all the amenities one would need for an ideal getaway, including a kitchen, lofted bed, and Wi-Fi, but it also has the added perk of looking just like the movie set, with framed photos of Snape, a magic broom, and of course, plenty of Harry Potter DVDs for a night in. Book it now starting at $148/night.
Wizard's Way: Florida, United States
If you're traveling with your entire Quidditch team, book a stay at Wizard's Way, an eight-bedroom home in Champions Gate. The home comes with plenty of what the owners call "special effects," including custom-carved beds, ambient sounds, custom mood lighting, and more. It even comes with a private heated pool and a theater room so you can binge all the movies during your stay. Book it now starting at $503/night.
Harry Potter Flat: Edinburgh, Scotland, United Kingdom
This wizarding residence may look familiar, and that's for a good reason. It's located in The West Bow, which served as J.K. Rowling's inspiration for Diagon Alley. The apartment, specifically located in the city center, comes with an interior inspired by the grand halls of Hogwarts, including a few pieces of luggage straight from the Hogwarts Express, and in the main bedroom, find a four-poster bed made to look like a (very friendly) whomping willow. Book it now starting at $136/night.
Harry Potter School Dorm: Salem, Massachusetts, United States
Ready for an extra-special Harry Potter-themed rental? You better know the password so you can share it with the Pink Lady to get in. The home includes one bedroom set up dorm room-style so you can choose between Harry or Ron's bed for your sleeping arrangements. The home also includes a few magical items like brooms, capes, and wands so you can play make-believe throughout your stay. Book it now starting at $325/night.