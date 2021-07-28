Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Rent Harry Houdini's Magical LA Estate on Airbnb — and Then Get Lost in Its Hidden Caves and Tunnels

This is no trick — you actually can sleep in the home of the famous illusionist Harry Houdini.

The Houdini Estate, the Los Angeles home of the late Harry Houdini, is actually available to book on Airbnb. Besides being a historical home, there are lots of luxurious and wondrous amenities that would please any aspiring magician.

Houdini Estate in Los Angeles on Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The five-acre property is located in the Hollywood Hills, less than 10 minutes from Beverly Hills and the Sunset Strip and just over 10 minutes from Universal City. So, you can enjoy all the amazing restaurants, shopping areas, and nightlife spots in L.A. while also enjoying a night or two in Houdini's "mysterious" home.

When you're not enjoying the city, you can find a little respite on the grounds of the estate, which boast gorgeous centenary trees, romantic gardens, lots of shady spots, hiking trails, and a natural three-story waterfall on the property.

The house itself is also a bit of a wonder. The home has plenty of space for entertainment and events if you want to bring a few friends, plus four bedrooms, four and a half bathrooms, three fireplaces throughout the home, terraced gardens, a barbecue patio, a jacuzzi and heated pool, an open-plan kitchen, and modern amenities like Wi-Fi and satellite TV.

The master suite also features a carved-stone mantelpiece and a spacious bathroom with a whirlpool tub. The home was built in the early 1900s and has maintained many of the architectural and design details of that era.

Houdini Estate in Los Angeles on Airbnb Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

And if you're looking for a bit of mystery and adventure, you can wander the estate's natural caves and hidden tunnels, as well as get an up close look at the deep-water tank where Houdini practiced one of his most famous stunts.

Nightly rates depend on the day of the week you'd like to stay. On Mondays through Thursdays, nightly rates are $1,750. For weekends, Friday through Sunday, nightly rates are $3,000. There is a 10 percent increase for holiday weekends, Easter, Valentine's Day, and Cinco de Mayo.

There are also extra fees for cleaning, extra bed service, outdoor heaters, pool heating, firewood, and a local city tax. The estate is also used for weddings and other events as well as nightly stays.

For more information or to make a booking, visit the Houdini Estate listing on Airbnb.