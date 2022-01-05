From the creator of goat yoga comes an adorable, animal-filled vacation experience.

There's a Goat Happy Hour at This New Vacation Rental — and Yes, It's Called a 'Goatel'

Goats on the property of The Goatel Serenity in Williamston, MI

In 2021, founder of goat yoga Lainey Morse was struggling to keep her business afloat.

"I trademarked the name The Goatel in 2017 and hadn't really done anything with that idea until the pandemic hit," Morse told Travel + Leisure. "We were facing zero revenue coming in, and we needed a pandemic-proof idea to survive. We had a dozen locations at the time, and a few had the ability to do vacation rentals. The Goatel fit that bill," she continued, emphasizing that many people craved going into nature alone to be with animals or to have a safe space for themselves.

In spring of 2020, Morse launched the first Goatel at No Regrets Farm in Monroe, Oregon, as a day space rental.

Of course, no stay at a Goatel is complete without a Goat Happy Hour, in which guests can spend time with these sweet animals and unwind from the stressors of everyday life. The fun doesn't stop at happy hours, the three Goatel locations may also offer packages like Champagne under the stars, outdoor movie nights, campfire s'mores, private wine tastings, and gourmet dinner experiences. Each stay can be customized to the traveler's preferences, and rates start at $165 per night (location dependent).

The rave reviews of happy customers prove these Goatels offer a memorable stay. "Adorable room stocked with everything you can possibly need. We arrived to a welcome basket filled with snacks, drinks, fun activities, and games. Bottle feeding the baby goats was the absolute best! To top it off, we fished and had a bonfire," wrote one happy visitor to the Texas location. "As soon as you get here, the animals welcome you along with their humans! I loved the atmosphere… I was so relaxed, and you could tell the animals were as well. It's very peaceful, and you laugh a lot at the antics," proclaimed another guest of the Texas rental.

Safe to say, at the end of your stay, your Goatel getaway will be well worth the bill(y).