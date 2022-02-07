The location of this tiny home promises total seclusion, as well as picturesque views, just 90 minutes from New York City.

This Tiny Home in New York's Hudson Valley Is Made of Glass for 360-degree Views of Orchards, Vineyards, and a Lavender Field

This tiny home overlooking the Hudson Valley offers total seclusion just a 90-minute drive from New York City. Dubbed The Glass House, it's located in Marlboro, New York on 30 acres that the owner promises offers "total privacy and isolation." But it also has all the comforts of home, including Wi-Fi, air conditioning, heat, and a fully equipped kitchen.

Exterior of The Glass House: A Hudson Valley Tiny Home Escape in the snow Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The 180-square-foot house has glass panels, so guests feel fully immersed in their surroundings. "Sleep staring at the stars and feel the stress melt away in this glass-enclosed tiny house," the description of the home reads.

Not only are there 360-degree views of vineyards and apple orchards from the choice locale, but animal sightings are also common, including coyotes, deer, and tons of bird species, depending on the season. The property also has a small lavender field — a rare find for this location — as well as outdoor dining furniture and fire pit access.

Chairs around a firepit outside of The Glass House: A Hudson Valley Tiny Home Escape Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The inside of the house is small but plentiful, with a queen-size bed with a Casper mattress; a dining table for two; and a kitchen outfitted with a cooktop, microwave, mini fridge, and electric kettle. The space also comes with towels, linens, a hairdryer, shampoo, conditioner, and body wash.

The kitchen inside The Glass House: A Hudson Valley Tiny Home Escape Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Cleaning measures have also been upped during the pandemic; a professional steam clean is performed between guests, on top of the disinfectants used on all the surfaces. Ideal for a maximum of two guests, there's also a newly added second tiny home on the property for those interested in traveling with a small group.

Interior of The Glass House: A Hudson Valley Tiny Home Escape Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Of course, the limited space does mean that there are some unconventional quirks of this home – in particular, the dry-flush toilet from Laveo (which the description says is like the one Matt Damon's character uses in "The Martian"). It usually accommodates about 20 flushes per stay, and guests may be instructed on how to change a cartridge if they're there for longer stays. Guests are also responsible for bringing their trash to the front of the farm upon their departure.

But those small tasks are worth the effort, as the tiny house has a 4.95-star rating (out of five stars) from 360 guest reviews.