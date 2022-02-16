This Icelandic Airbnb is what aurora borealis-spotting dreams are made of.

This Glass Cottage in Iceland Is the Perfect Place to See the Northern Lights — and It Comes With an Outdoor Hot Tub

The idea of seeing the Northern Lights dance across the night sky is most certainly alluring. However, the lengths you have to go to see them — bundling up and trudging through the cold and snow at night — can make it feel out of reach. But not if you book this dreamy glass cottage in Iceland.

Glass house in Hella, Iceland, vast landscape views and nighttime view of Northern Lights Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The glass-enclosed Airbnb is located on a lava desert in southern Iceland, specifically in the small town of Hella. Though, admittedly, "cottage" may not do it justice. It's more of a modern, chic, and utterly Instagrammable getaway spot made of glass and iron. Inside, guests will find the perfect amount of space for two. The home includes a full kitchen and small dining table, along with a comfy bed draped in a faux fur blanket to keep guests warm at night. There's even a full bathroom that comes with a view of Iceland's largest volcanoes.

All this space comes bathed in sunlight during the day thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows that look out into the surrounding landscape. But you're not here for the sun, you're here for the nighttime show.

At night, guests can snuggle up under blankets to watch the Northern Lights swirl above. Or, they can make their way to the deck to soak in the hot tub and watch the green and purple waves overhead. It's truly a stay unlike any other — the guest reviews prove it.

"If you're looking for a great place to see the Northern Lights, this is it!!! It's cozy, private, and romantic," one guest wrote. "I couldn't possibly recommend this cottage enough. 10/10 will go back again."

"This was our second time back to Ari's place after visiting during the summer midnight sun season," another added. "We hoped to see the Aurora and got lucky both nights of our stay! Everything was perfect again, and we'd absolutely return!"