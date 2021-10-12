Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The historic home in upstate New York dates back to the mid-1800s — but it's full of modern amenities.

This Perfect Fall Cabin on Airbnb Comes With Its Own Forest for Leaf Peeping

The crisp air of fall is finally here, which means it's time to watch the leaves change to brilliant shades of burnt orange, scarlet red, and golden yellow. But, rather than seeing it with the hordes of other leaf peepers flocking to the wilderness, you could do it in your own private forest.

Glasco Woodstock is a five-bedroom property located in Saugerties, New York, a region that makes its way to "best of fall" lists year over year thanks to its bountiful foliage scene. While yes, you can go out and explore the surrounding town, the best part of booking this home is the fact that it comes with 16 sprawling acres with views of Overlook Mountain, and colorful fall leaves as far as the eye can see — without another tourist around.

"On the property envision old stone walls, hammocks strung between tall trees, and stars reflecting off the pond. No matter the season, adventure awaits: admire autumn's display of colors on the mountains, bundle up for a walk among snow-covered pines, or dip your toes in the private stream after a sunny afternoon hike," the owners wrote on their Airbnb listing.

The home itself dates back to the mid-1800s. Its current design pays homage to its past, including exposed wood beams and ceilings, brick walls, oversized fireplaces, and iron chandeliers, which are all expertly blended with modern comforts.

Those modern comforts include a 24-hour digital concierge, a family-style kitchen, rain showers, and even the option to book out a private chef for your stay. Guests can also book a separate studio space, which is accessible via a stone path, for an additional fee. It includes an eight-person outdoor hot tub so you can soak and look at the leaves all at once, too.

