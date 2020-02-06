This Gorgeous Cabin Near Hawaii's Volcanoes National Park Is Peak Glamping

Image zoom Courtesy of Glamping Hub

Calling all campers: You don't have to rough it when exploring Hawaii. There's a luxurious, yet affordable, cabin that's situated right next to Volcanoes National Park.

The beautiful rental, which can be found on Glamping Hub, looks like every outdoorsy traveler’s dream, especially if they like having the comforts of a boutique hotel.

According to the listing, the cabin is located just five minutes from Hawaii's Volcanoes National Park and three minutes from Volcano Village. In addition, the town of Hilo lies just 40 minutes away, while Kona is around two hours away. Glamping has never seemed so convenient for folks who want to spend a few nights on the Big Island.

Image zoom Courtesy of Glamping Hub

Surrounded by Ohia trees, this minimal, cozy cabin features an open-plan living room and bedroom, a king-size bed, a sofa bed for additional guests or kids, a small kitchen with a refrigerator, microwave, and stove, a washer and dryer, and a gorgeous bathroom with a shower, sink, and toilet, as well as soft towels and linens.

And just because you’re spending time in the great outdoors doesn’t mean you can’t have ultra-modern amenities. In the living room, you'll find a 55-inch 4K television, Bose Bluetooth speakers, and access to Wi-Fi.

Outside, there are comfortable deck chairs that are perfect for lounging, reading a book, or enjoying your morning coffee. There’s also a fire pit for a nice night in. Or, you can take a dip in the cabin’s outdoor hot tub.

While the space is fantastic for people who want to explore the park, go hiking on the lava fields, or just take in the scenery, guests can also enjoy shopping and see other points of interest in the town of Hilo.

Overall, the cabin can sleep three people comfortably. Nightly fares start at $393. For more information or to make your booking, visit the Glamping Hub website.